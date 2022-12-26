Delhi out of first-choice pace bowling options as injury list grows

SportsSports
By Merry
Delhi out of first-choice pace bowling options as injury list grows
Ishant, the oldest in the fast bowling group, has a lateral strain. Saini, who was in Bangladesh first with India’s A side and then with the senior team, suffered an abdominal strain and is recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Mayank Yadav, who made his first-class debut earlier this month, tore his hamstring. Simarjeet Singh, Delhi’s highest wicket taker this season with five strikes, has a heel injury. And Pradeep Sangwan, the team captain last season, was dropped at the start of the current season.
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More