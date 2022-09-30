Daylight savings Australia: Clocks go back an hour 2am Sunday October 2

Daylight saving time begins this weekend, with Australians in some states losing an hour as clocks are set forward.

Time goes forward one hour at 02:00 on Sunday 2 October for NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, ACT and Norfolk Island.

Daylight saving time will remain in effect until the first Sunday in April 2023 – when people get an extra hour of sleep when the clocks go back.

Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory remain at this time as they do not observe daylight saving time.

Christmas Island and the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, remote Australian territories in the Indian Ocean, also opt out of daylight saving time.

Clocks on digital devices will automatically advance, but regular clocks must be changed manually.

NSW, Victoria and Tasmania will have the same time – Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) from October to April next year.

South Australia will observe Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT) and be half an hour behind the eastern coastal states.

Queensland will be on Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) and one hour behind NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

Western Australia remains on Australian Western Standard Time (AWST), three hours behind Eastern Daylight Time.

The Northern Territory will sit on Australian Central Standard Time (ACST), putting it an hour and a half behind NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.