David Warner reveals why he has no regrets about getting caught cheating in Sandpapergate scandal

Under-fire star David Warner has insisted he would not change his role in Sandpapergate despite the cheating scandal that brought Australian cricket to its knees and led to him being rubbed out of the game in an unprecedented suspension.

When Cameron Bancroft was caught in Cape Town, South Africa in 2018 following Warner’s instructions to sand the ball down with sandpaper, it sent shockwaves through the sport.

Warner and then-captain Steve Smith were suspended for one year, and Bancroft received a nine-month suspension. In addition, Warner was stripped of his leading role for life and Smith for two years.

Warner burst into tears at a press conference when his one-year suspension from the game was announced in 2018 – but despite the damage to the sport, his mental health and his career, he insists he wouldn’t change his role in the Sandpapergate series. scandal

The star lead-off hitter (pictured with his wife Candice) said he doesn’t deserve to be judged on the ball-tampering episode

But despite the damage done to the game’s image and the stars’ careers, the 36-year-old said he wouldn’t change a thing – and believes he doesn’t deserve to be held accountable for it.

‘I don’t regret anything. You make your own path, right? No one is perfect and you should never judge anyone until you are perfect,” he said News Corp.

“Whatever happened to me in my past made me the person I am and probably got me where I am today… If I went back and made changes I wouldn’t be the person who I am.’

In fact, Warner explained that the one-year suspension – which would have cost him a small fortune – was good for him.

“There were dark times, but I enjoyed the family time. I enjoyed getting back to cricket and playing with my friends and getting appreciation for all the volunteers who dedicate their time to cricket because they love the sport.”

The 36-year-old (pictured with wife Candice and their daughters) said the year-long ban was good for him as he returned to his cricketing roots

The scandal took a heavy toll on Warner and his wife Candice, with the star opener crying at a press conference after his ban was issued.

He lashed out at Cricket Australia for not supporting him when the backlash was at its peak and revealed the chance meeting at an airport left him in tears after the team left South Africa.

“We went to Singapore to get away and there was a huge mass, and this Australian priest came up to me and gave me his card,” Warner said.

“It gave me a feeling of ‘you are still loved.’ And it’s really… it brought tears to my eyes.”

A slump in form and an ongoing battle with Cricket Australia over ending his suspension as captain have seen Warner making headlines this summer for all the wrong reasons

On Wednesday, he spooked the Australian team just days before the Boxing Day Test when he posted pictures of himself on a family holiday to Bali (pictured) – just for the episode revealed as a joke

Warner has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, thanks to a drop in form, his battle with Cricket Australia over his leadership ban being lifted – and a bizarre series of Instagram posts.

On Tuesday, he posted photos of himself heading to Bali for a break with his family – leading many to believe he had abandoned the Aussie team just days before the Boxing Day Test.

Team media manager Cole Hitchcock said ‘he’s not in Bali’ when the media brought the story up to him, but even he wasn’t 100 per cent sure, adding that he’d ‘go check it out but I seriously doubt it ‘.

It was later confirmed that Warner was in Sydney and that the messages were a ‘joke’ directed at a friend of his, with the pictures from Monday’s Instagram story dated December 19, 2022 – despite being over a year old made.