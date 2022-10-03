Dating app users in Australia report sexual harassment, abuse in report: Hinge, Tinder, Bumble

People between the ages of 18 and 54 reported overwhelming levels of harassment

More than half of Australians who use dating apps say they have been abused

Three quarters of Australians who use dating apps say they have been sexually harassed or abused by people they have met on the platforms.

The Australian Institute of Criminology released a report on Monday that surveyed 10,000 Australians aged 18 to 54 who use apps including Hinge, Tinder and Bumble for dating.

The report explored technology-facilitated violence, with some respondents revealing they had been sent unsolicited graphic images or secretly filmed while having sex.

Others reported seeing their drinks spiked or being forced to perform sexual acts.

The report found that the level of such abuse and harassment was at its highest among LGBTI+ users of dating apps.

The report – titled ‘Sexual Harassment, Aggression and Victimization of Violence Among Mobile Dating App and Website Users in Australia’ – found that 75 per cent of participants had been victims of online sexual violence from dating apps – through text messages or sharing photos and videos.

A third of Australians were found to be victims of personal sexual violence by someone they met through a dating app.

The most common form of violence was found to be sexual harassment, followed by abusive and threatening language and image-based sexual abuse (sharing explicit images and non-consensual filming of sexual acts).

About 60 percent of the 10,000 people involved in the report reported being victims of multiple forms of abuse as a result of dating apps.

One in three had experienced personal sexual violence after meeting people from online ‘in the real world’.

Of this group, 27 percent had been sexually assaulted or pressured to perform unwanted sexual acts.

The AIC report found that the increasing presence of dating apps over the past decade had coincided with rising rates of sexual harassment and violence.

The group’s deputy director, Dr. Rick Brown, said women and LGBTQI+ men and women experienced higher levels of abuse.

“This may reflect the aggressor’s perceived likelihood of victims reporting the behavior to the online dating platform or the police,” the report said.

Other findings saw people they met from dating apps lie about sexual health and reports of ‘theft’ where someone secretly removes a condom without consent.

A shocking 96 percent of the 10,000 respondents who reported in-person sexual violence were also victims of online sexual violence.

Half of these people said the abuser had blocked or deleted them after committing the abuse.