Dangerous moment a group of cyclists crash on a Newcastle NSW road when a car passes too close

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A group of cyclists crashed on the shoulder of a major road after a car passed too close, cutting the front rider.

Footage from the 2020 accident has been re-shared online showing the cyclists riding along the verge in Shortland, Newcastle.

The ‘horrifying’ vision shows a gray Honda clipping the arm of one of the riders as the group raced at high speed in the 90km/h zone.

Another rider captured the moment the cyclist was clipped (pictured) as the group rode past the shoulder

The group was cycling along a major road in Shortland, Newcastle when the lead driver was picked up by the car (pictured)

The rider then hit the ground, causing other riders behind him to get off their bikes (pictured)

The rider then slammed to the ground, causing the cyclist next to him to trip and create a crowd in the group riding behind.

The hit rider fell on the road, but quickly came back to the verge.

“Thankfully no one seriously injured,” the post reads.

“Terrible is the only way this crash can be described. It is incredibly fortunate that there were no life-threatening injuries or deaths.

“Club group ride brutally interrupted one fine morning by an apparently inattentive driver.”

The post said police had been notified of the collision and two of the motorcyclists were sent to hospital for tests, while others suffered from severe skin rashes.

Police said a 31-year-old man was fined $464 and lost three penalty points.

Two of the cyclists were taken to hospital after the bicycle accident (pictured), but no one was seriously injured