‘Dangerous’ heatwaves likely to grip the tropics daily by 2100: study

Dangerous levels of heat exposure pose a risk, especially to outdoor workers.



Many millions of people in the tropics could be exposed to dangerous heat for half the year by 2100, even if humanity succeeds in meeting climate targets, researchers warned Thursday.

In the most likely scenario, the world would miss those targets — potentially exposing people in the tropics to damaging temperatures on most days of any typical year by the end of the century, the study found.

If emissions are not controlled, large numbers of people in these regions could face potentially “nightmare” periods of extreme heat.

“There’s a possibility that if we don’t get our act together, billions of people will be really, really overexposed to these extremely dangerous temperatures in ways we’ve fundamentally not seen before,” said lead author Lucas Vargas Zeppetello of Harvard University. .

Severe heat waves – which are getting hotter and more frequent due to climate change – are already being felt around the world, threatening human health, wildlife and crop yields.

Most climate projections predict temperature increases under different policy scenarios, but do not say which of those routes is most likely.

In this study, published in the journal Communication Earth and Environmentresearchers estimate potential exposure to dangerous heat and humidity.

World maps showing the number of days of ‘dangerous’ or ‘extremely dangerous’ heat in the period 1979-1998 and forecasts for 2050 and 2100.



They used statistical projections to predict the levels of carbon dioxide emissions from human activity and the resulting levels of global warming.

They found that many people in tropical regions could face dangerous heat levels for half a year by the end of the century, even if the world limits temperature increases to the Paris climate agreement of less than two degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit). above pre-industrial levels.

Outside the tropics, they said deadly heatwaves are likely to become annual events.

The researchers used a heat index that puts “dangerous” levels at 39.4°C, while temperatures above 51° are considered “extremely dangerous” and totally unsafe for humans.

The extreme measure was originally developed for people working in burning indoor environments, such as a ship’s boiler room, and has rarely been observed outdoors, Zeppetello said.

But by the turn of the century, the researcher said it was “virtually guaranteed” that people in some parts of the tropics would experience this level of heat every year unless emissions are severely curtailed, especially with parts of sub-Saharan Africa and Africa. Indian risk.

“That’s pretty scary,” he told AFP, adding that even walking outside would be dangerous under those conditions.

Current predictions based on countries’ commitments to reduce carbon emissions, the world would far exceed the 2C target of the Paris Agreement by 2100.



‘Night march’ conditions

The earth has warmed almost 1.2°C so far and current forecasts based on countries’ commitments to reduce CO2 emissions, the world would far exceed the 2C target of the Paris Agreement by 2100, let alone the more ambitious 1.5°C ambition.

In their study, Zeppetello and colleagues analyzed predictions from global climate models, human population projections, and looked at the relationship between economic growth and carbon emissions.

They estimate that there is only a 0.1 percent chance of limiting average global warming to 1.5°C by 2100, and predict that the world will likely reach 1.8°C by 2050.

In 2100, the researchers found that the most likely global average temperature increase would be 3C, which Zeppetello said would mean “nightmare” for many people.

In the worst-case scenario, where emissions continue unchecked, he said extreme temperatures in parts of the tropics can last for up to two months a year.

Severe heat waves – which are getting hotter and more frequent due to climate change – are already being felt around the world.



But he said it depends on how quickly humanity can reduce emissions.

“We don’t need to go to that world. There’s nothing right now that says it’s a certainty, but people need to be aware of how dangerous that would be if it passed,” he said.

The researchers said there could be a large increase in heat-related illness under all scenarios, especially among the elderly, the frail and those who work outdoors.

“I think this is a really important point that gets far too little attention,” said Kristin Aunan, a research professor at the Center for International Climate Research who specializes in emissions and human health, who was not involved in the study.

“Reduced workability in outdoor environments can have major economic consequences, in addition to the human suffering caused by having to work in extreme temperatures,” she told AFP. Adding crop production and livestock can also be affected by temperature extremes.

‘Dangerous’ and ‘extremely dangerous’ heat stress will become more common in 2100: study

More information:

Lucas Vargas Zeppetello, Probabilistic Projections of Increased Heat Stress Due to Climate Change, Communication Earth & Environment (2022). www.nature.com/articles/s43247-022-00524-4 Lucas Vargas Zeppetello, Probabilistic Projections of Increased Heat Stress Due to Climate Change,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s43247-022-00524-4

© 2022 AFP