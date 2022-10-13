Dancing Grannies member slaps down Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks as he cross-examines her

A surviving member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies troupe slapped back at accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks when he asked if she saw him driving the SUV that barreled down the route killing six people.

Laura Thein took the stand on Thursday in a trial that has seen numerous delays due to Brooks’ outbursts and interruptions which have escalated since he decided to represent himself.

Brooks, 40, is accused of driving his car through the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on November 21, 2021, killing six people between the ages of eight and 81, and injuring more than 60 people.

Three of those people were members of the Dancing Grannies troupe and one of them was the husband of a Dancing Grannies member. All of them were friends – and like family – to Thein, who performed in the parade but was not hit.

Thein told the court how she was performing in the parade with her troupe to ‘Winter Wonderland,’ when she noticed a red streak flash by as the vehicle barreled past her from behind.

She testified that she did not witness anyone get hit by the vehicle as it ‘happened in a matter of seconds.’

On cross-examination, Brooks asked her if she got a look at who was driving the vehicle and when she responded she hadn’t, he pushed with ‘so you didn’t get a look at the driver at all?’

Thein snapped back with, ‘No I don’t have eyes in the back of my head.’

Thein also gave an emotional account of the tragedy as she recalled seeing the aftermath of the attack.

‘It all happened in a matter of seconds,’ she said. ‘And after the car kept going, I looked down the road and all I seen were bodies. I thought I was in a war. Because there were so many.’

Tamara Durand, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; and Virginia ‘Ginny’ Sorenson, 79, who were part of the Dancing Grannies troupe, were killed in the attack. William Hospel, 81, the husband of another Grannie, also died after being struck.

‘We were like sisters,’ Thein said of the Dancing Grannies. ‘We were a sisterhood.’

Thein said it was Tamara Durand’s first parade.

‘She was so excited about being a granny,’ said Thein. ‘She worked for months and months to learn all the routines. That was the first and last parade she ever did.’

Thein said her husband was driving the ‘music vehicle,’ which she was in front of. And said the red SUV came from the side and hit Bill and Tamara.

‘I saw a streak of red going past,’ Thein said. ‘It just whizzed past me.’

‘I didn’t see them get hit it happened so quick,’ Thein continued. ‘I screamed in my head or out loud. I said, ‘What is he doing? Where is he going?’ It was so unusual. If he was going down the parade route, he was going to hurt a lot of people.’

She testified that she never saw the SUV slow down.

‘It came from the right, hit two people and came in the middle, hit two more people and hit two more,’ Thein said

The two others who were also struck and killed were 52-year-old Jane Kulich and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

Brooks is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Later on Thursday morning, Brooks argued for about an hour that his sixth amendment rights are being violated in the trial.

Brooks said he has not received requested documents, such as certification of prosecutors’ licenses to practice law and an affidavit proving Dorow’s oath of office.

‘I’m basically sitting here confused because I don’t understand why these proceedings are allowed to continue,’ Brooks said.

Brooks, who is representing himself, plans to call at least 12 witnesses to the stand.

Prosecutors have said they could wrap up their case on Monday.

Earlier this week, Brooks apologized to the victims’ families and the court for his erratic behavior in the courtroom.

Brooks was thrown from the courtroom last week after repeated interruptions, outbursts, and a spat with the judge – only to appear shirtless while livestreaming in from a sperate room.

Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since last week, when he demanded Judge Jennifer Dorow dismiss his public defenders.

Since then, he has been interrupting the judge and on Thursday was ejected soon after when he got into a spat with the judge over his decision to wear prison attire in the courtroom.

On Monday morning, a solemn Brooks appeared before the court and just before witness testimony began, he announced that he wanted to apologize to the court for his actions last week.

‘I just want to state this for the record that I would like to issue the court an apology from me in regards to my actions last week during the trial,’ Brooks said.

‘I just want the court to understand it’s very emotional right now, not only for just the whole situation of the trial, the families here that have to go through, you know, everything that’s going to be involved with the trial.

But also my family as well, myself, it’s very, very emotional. But not to excuse my actions and I should carry myself with better respect. I wasn’t raised that way. And I owe you, your honor, and the court an apology.’

Brooks continued ‘And I want to stand up as a man and tell the whole court, and you your Honor, I want to apologize to the bailiffs that I want to apologize for my actions. Like I said, that’s not how I was raised. I come from a Christian background. My mother did not raise me that way. She did not raise me to act out out of frustration and irritation and anger.’

‘And I just wanted everyone to know that I apologize for my actions and I’m going to try my best to, whatever happens, to conduct myself with respect and with respect to the court. And I just wanted you all to know that. The prosecution, the judge, bailiffs, clerks, reporters, everybody, audience, everybody here. I just wanted you all to know that.’

Opening statements and witness testimony on Thursday were delayed due to Brooks’ incessant outbursts.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow continually refused to budge, and after sending Brooks off to another courtroom explained that she would not back down despite his attempts to make a ‘mockery’ of the proceedings.

Once there, he took off his jail uniform shirt and sat on the defense table with his back to the camera. He could be seen gesturing and jabbing the table with his finger.

With his microphone muted at all times except when called on to speak or answer questions, Brooks could be seen wildly gesticulating in the other courtroom, arguing with court police, and holding up his objection sign to everything Judge Dorow said

Brooks also stuffed a laminated sign reading ‘objection’ into the waistband of his orange prison attire after the judge muted his microphone so she could read off his charges

‘It’s very clear to this court that everything that he has done as outlined by the state and as made evident the court of this proceeding that it is the sole intent of Mr. Brooks to make mockery of this process,’ she said, as Brooks could be seen on a video feed with his shirtless back to the camera.

‘It’s important for the justice system to go forward with this proceeding. We are at the stage where we are at with Mr. Brooks muted in another courtroom because of his defiant actions, no one else,’ she added.

With his microphone muted at all times except when called on to speak or answer questions, Brooks could be seen wildly gesticulating in the other courtroom, arguing with court police, and holding up his objection sign to everything Judge Dorow said.

At one point, Brooks stuffed a laminated sign reading ‘objection’ into the waistband of his orange prison attire after the judge muted his microphone.

After a judge ordered Darrell Brooks to be taken to an adjacent courtroom, he yelled at the judge, pulling down his mask to be heard more clearly

Clearly annoyed with Brooks’ antics, which included reading Bible passages, Judge Dorow begged the man to cooperate so court proceedings could continue

At one point, the 40-year-old appeared to fall asleep during the middle of the day

Despite his outbursts, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper insisted Brooks was competent to stand trial.

‘At no time as has anyone in this case had a competency concern,’ she said, ‘I’m thoroughly convinced he is 100 percent competent to proceed trial. We are 100 percent convinced that his conduct [is]… deliberate and intentional. He is attempting to derail these proceedings.’

Judge Dorow agreed with Opper’s assessment.

‘I share your observations,’ the judge said, adding she felt his behavior was merely an act of ‘defiance’ instead of a sign of poor mental health.

On day three of the Brooks’ trial, he was ejected from the courtroom while he asked the court to adjourn the trial over claims he was suffering from COVID-19.

On the second day he was ejected while repeatedly interrupting jury selection proceedings, read long passages from the bible, then appeared to fall asleep on the video feed from the other courtroom. And on the first day, he was also ejected after his disruptive behavior during jury selection.