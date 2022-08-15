Dan Osborne showcases FIVE gigantic thigh tattoos of his children and insists he ‘loves’ result

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dan Osborne has proudly displayed five gigantic tattoos of his kids while insisting that he “keeps” the striking result.

The former TOWIE star, 31, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to reveal the dazzling body art – which takes up the entire space of his thighs.

He shares daughters Ella, seven, and Mia, three, with wife Jacqueline Jossa and also has son Teddy, eight, from a previous relationship with Megan Tomlin.

Wow! Dan Osborne has proudly displayed five giant tattoos of his kids while insisting he ‘keeps’ the eye-catching result

“Love my munchinks leg tattoo,” he wrote in his caption, admitting he has to visit the salon to finish one of them.

Some of the inks include sunset backgrounds and pine trees, along with roses and an ocean background.

It comes after Jacqueline shared a gallery of snaps of her kids spoiling their dad for Father’s Day earlier this month.

Don’t miss: The former TOWIE star, 31, took to his Instagram story on Sunday to reveal the dazzling body art — which takes up the entire space of his thighs

As you will, “I love my munchinks leg tattoo,” he wrote in his caption, admitting he has to visit the salon to get one of them completed

The EastEnders star described her partner as a ‘dream come true’ as she is the ‘best daddy ever to our babies’.

The three children were proud to be seen sitting at the bottom of the stairs with presents, a card, chocolate and breakfast.

In another photo, the three can be seen sitting on a bed next to Dan, who has clearly just woken up.

Jacqueline also posted photos of Dan with each individual child and a video of him crossing a street holding both of his girls’ hands.

She captioned the post: ‘Happy Father’s Day. You really are a dream come true. Thank you for being the best daddy ever to our babies. Morning breakfast made by the kids’.

Dan commented on the photos, adding, “My world.”