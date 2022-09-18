Dan Andrews proposes new ‘nanny state’ rules includes fines for walking off a trail and swimming

<!–

Anyone who goes off a path, swims in a watercourse or conducts research in a park can face heavy fines under new rules.

The new rules from Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, which have been labeled a ‘nanny state’ by the opposition, would apply to more than 50 parks across the state.

These changes are broken down in the proposed metropolitan and regional park regulations, as many of Victoria’s regulations expire in March next year.

Rules in metropolitan parks were considered ‘obsolete’ and regional parks were ‘not regulated for recreational use’.

Victorians walking off a park path, doing ‘intrusive research’ or filling up a chainsaw could face hefty fines under new park regulation proposals (photo, woman practicing at Albert Park Lake)

The changes are proposed by the Victorian Government and as current regulations in metropolitan parks are considered ‘obsolete’ and regional parks ‘not regulated for recreational use’. (photo, Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews)

Changes include a fine of up to $924 for walking a park path, which is marked by the land manager.

Victorians who do “intrusive research” in a park, such as a scientific survey, can be fined $1,472.

Intrusive investigation is defined in the proposals as interference ‘with wildlife, soil, rocks, vegetation or visitors or in violation of any regulations applicable to the park’.

Those wishing to swim in a body of water in a park will require a permit unless that waterway is clearly designated for swimming.

Mountaineers, abseilers, hang gliders and paragliders also require a permit unless an area is designated for it.

Crown land administrators determine which areas of a park are allowed for activities such as hiking, swimming, or rock climbing.

Filling a chainsaw with fuel or oil will also incur a $1,840 fine.

Victorians should not fill a chainsaw while collecting firewood unless the chainsaw is on an impenetrable surface.

Protections have also been applied to rocks and natural features in a park, with fines for those who park on, remove or damage rocks, plants and trees.

Swimmers will be banned from certain waterways and billabongs in parks unless licensed (photo, woman relaxing by the water in Venus Baths Grampians National Park in Victoria)

Mountaineers, abseilers and other adventurers require a permit unless an area or park is designated for the activity (photo, rock climbers at Mount Arapiles in Victoria)

A spokeswoman for Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said: the Australian the changes are being made to preserve the natural habitat and heritage of parks.

“The regulations do not restrict activities that are currently allowed and will only be used to restrict an activity if it is necessary to protect the environment, cultural heritage and safety,” she said.

Victorian shadow minister for the environment James Newbury claimed the measures were too restrictive for those seeking an activity in a park.

“Labour opts for a nanny instead and has repeatedly taken extreme measures that cut off the country from the community,” he said.

“Conservation depends on community involvement and investing in the future of our unique country.”

The government’s proposals are in the approval process and will be implemented between late September and early October.