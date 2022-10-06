Daisy May Cooper leaves Shaggy red-faced after making a VERY cheeky admission

<!–

Daisy May Cooper left Shaggy flushed when she revealed she lost her virginity to his hit Angels.

The pair appeared together on Wednesday’s episode of Never Mind the Buzzcocks, when Daisy couldn’t resist making the cheeky confession.

Asked by host Greg James if she was excited to have the singer on her team, the 36-year-old comedienne confessed: “I don’t know if I should say this, but I lost my virginity to your song Angels in the back of a Corsa.” !’

As Shaggy burst out laughing, fellow panelist Rosie Jones asked, “Did it last the whole song?” to which Daisy confessed: ‘Absolutely not, probably just the intro…why am I sharing these things?!!’

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline about the moment, Daisy joked, “I think he was just excited that I, you know, left a mark on my life.

“He was another guy who was great. And you think how successful he is, and he was so relaxed and really absorbed in the show.

“I think it’s hard for musicians because some of them have to take themselves pretty seriously, so if you’ve got a musician who just doesn’t care who really goes for it like you’re playing a game of Monopoly at Christmas… It was awesome.’

It comes after Daisy revealed that she was being trolled after losing weight.

The actress went on the keto (low-carb, high-fat) diet to lose weight after the lockdown, but confessed that she has since been inundated with messages telling her she’s “no longer funny” since she changed her appearance.

She told Grazia magazine, “I’m all for body positivity, but when I was at my peak, I was most miserable and had a massive food addiction. I was not healthy. I couldn’t breathe when I walked up the stairs. I was so unhappy.

“And I’ve had some messages like, “Well, now that you’ve lost weight, you’re not funny anymore.”

‘What the f’k? Why do women have to be so fat to be funny? That makes me so angry. I am for everyone. I think everyone should be happy with their body. But it wasn’t me.’