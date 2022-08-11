Daisy Edgar-Jones draws attention in a patterned co-ord at Berlin Where The Crawdads Sing premiere

<!–

Daisy Edgar-Jones was a sight to behold when she donned a patterned two-piece outfit for the Berlin premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing.

The 24-year-old performer wowed in a sleeveless blouse lined with dusty blue ostrich feather fringes.

On her bottom half, she rocked a pair of matching pants that were cropped with a slight flare.

She stars as a social outcast named Catherine ‘Kya’ Clark in the drama, which was released in the US last month.

The UK-born actress completed the bold look with a pair of brown leather boots that gave her some height.

Daisy’s look was reminiscent of the 70s and she elevated it with shiny ombre locks styled in a center section.

Her dark to light hair had grown shaggy curtain bangs framing her youthful face.

She looked beautiful with her eyes carefully outlined in black and with a hint of mascara along her lashes.

Her overall makeup look was light and let her natural beauty shine through for the occasion.

Edgar-Jones’s cheeks were dusted with a subtle and soft pink shade that matched her moisturizing lip stain.

She steered clear of noisy jewelry and opted for small earrings and understated rings instead.

She kept up with her less-is-more accessory look and skipped nail polish for Wednesday night’s event.

The star recently revealed the theme of isolation in the movie “stick to her,” as she was able to relate to her character’s loneliness.

She explained that shooting to fame after her role in the hit film Normal People was a “very lonely experience,” as it happened during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The theme of isolation has really stuck with me, especially with everything we’ve been through because of the pandemic,” she said. The mirror.

And in an interview with Deadline She commented: “It feels really exciting to be part of a movie that isn’t such a big, massive action sequence or a superhero movie.

“I think it’s also important to prove that there is an audience for this type of film, which is quieter, is female-led and is a character study,” she added.