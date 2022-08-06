Crystal Palace are ‘looking to bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Selhurst Park on loan’

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on loan to his former club Crystal Palace just three years after leaving them to Manchester United for £50million.

The 24-year-old barely missed a game in his first two seasons at United, but struggled for playing time last year.

He still has a two-year contract at Old Trafford, but has recently fallen further in the pecking order at the club, with Diogo Dalot appearing to be Erik ten Hag’s first choice.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with loan back to Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira declined to comment on the rumours, saying ‘names are hard to talk about’

According to reports in air sports, Palace are keen to bring back Wan-Bissaka as their two current right-backs, Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward, are both over 30.

They also reported that United are “open-minded” about the fullback’s future as the club would like him to stay but are willing to keep the player’s interests in mind.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not be drawn on the rumored move. He said, “Names are hard to talk about. We already have some good players on the right who are doing well.’

Erik ten Hag has already shown that he is willing to throw away defenders who do not suit him

If Wan-Bissaka were to move, that would be another example of ten Hag throwing out defenders who don’t suit him.

Alex Telles has already left United on loan at Sevilla, while Eric Bailly has been linked with a move to AS Roma.

The Red Devils start their Premier League campaign against Brighton on Sunday.