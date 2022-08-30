Crypto platform advertised by Matt Damon mistakenly transferred $10million to Melbourne woman

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A high-profile cryptocurrency trader who uses movie star Matt Damon in his ads accidentally transferred nearly $10.5 million to a Melbourne woman.

Crypto.com launched legal action against Thevamanogari Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory after taking seven months to realize his mistake.

The error occurred when the company attempted to refund Ms. Manivel $100 in May 2021, but entered an account number in the payment portion of the transfer.

The $10,474,143 error was discovered during a company audit just before Christmas.

Movie star Matt Damon (pictured) is used to advertise Crypto.com, which mistakenly transferred nearly $10.5 million to a Melbourne woman

When Crypto.com tried to get its money back, $1.35 million had already been spent on a five-bedroom luxury home and the rest had been moved to other accounts.

The house in the Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn, which has four bathrooms, a home gym and a cinema, was purchased on Feb. Herald Sun reported.

On February 7, Crypto.com issued freezing orders against Ms. Manivel’s bank account, but court documents reveal that $10.1 million had already been transferred to another joint account and $430,000 had been transferred to her daughter, Raveena Vijian.

The house registration was then handed over to Malaysia-based Ms. Gangadory before Crypto.com could issue freeze orders against her in March.

The company then took legal action in the Supreme Court against Ms. Gangadory to recover the cost of the house plus 10 percent interest.

The court heard that she was “seeking legal advice” and that her lawyers “would get in touch,” but neither she nor she appeared.

Judge James Dudley Elliott ordered Ms. Gangadory to pay Crypto.com $1.35 million, interest of $27,369 and fees, and that the Craigieburn home be sold.

Thevamanogari Manivel reportedly bought a luxury home (pictured) in the Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn after accidentally receiving a $10,474,143 bank transfer

The commercial division of the Victorian Supreme Court heard the case in May, with reasons for Judge Elliott’s judgement made available last week.

Since Ms Gangadory was not represented in court, Judge Elliott wrote that “references to the facts of this case based on such uncontested evidence are necessarily open to challenge if Gangadory ever attempts to quash the default judgment.”

The judge added that she “did not respond to correspondence from (Crypto.com’s) lawyers” and that “the consequence of the non-appearance is that the allegations in the statement of claim are acknowledged.”

Thilagavathy Gangadory, who failed to appear in court, has been ordered to sell the house (pictured) in Craigieburn, Victoria

Separate orders have reportedly been made regarding the rest of the money accidentally transferred to Ms Manivel.

Crypto.com’s lawyers, Cornwalls Law, told the Daily Mail Australia that as the matter is pending in court, the case could not comment.

Mrs. Manivel and Mrs. Gangadory could not be reached.