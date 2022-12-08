Cristiano Ronaldo insists Portugal are ‘too close to be broken by outside forces’ after fallout

Cristiano Ronaldo went on a rampage on social media after speculation he wanted to leave Portugal’s World Cup camp.

The striker dominated much of Portugal’s World Cup camp amid his acrimonious departure from Manchester United before falling into trouble with his national team over attitude and performance issues.

He scored just once in Qatar and annoyed his manager Fernando Santos by sulking after being withdrawn in their 2–1 loss to South Korea. And when he was dropped by his coach for their last 16 game against Switzerland – which they won 6-1 – he allegedly threatened to fly home.

But Portugal later responded to the rumors, saying that Ronaldo “is building a unique record every day in the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and testifies to the unquestionable level of dedication to the national team.”

Cristiano Ronaldo (pictured during training on Thursday) has insisted Portugal are ‘too strong to be broken by outside forces’ after reports he wanted to leave their camp

The striker praised the squad’s “courage” and strength amid ongoing speculation

Now the 37-year-old has broken his silence since reports came out, insisting Portugal was too ‘close’ and ‘brave’ to be affected by outside noise.

In a tweet, the attacker wrote: “A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too courageous to be frightened by any adversary.

‘A team in the true sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Good luck, Portugal!’

Ronaldo has tried to ease tensions between himself and Santos after the coach took out his anger at the player for his behavior when he played against South Korea.

Ronaldo and manager Fernando Santos have a tense relationship in Qatar and reportedly engaged in tense talks with the ex-Man United star threatening to fly home

Santos said he “didn’t like it at all,” adding, “When I see the images, yes, I didn’t like it, not at all. I really didn’t like it,” Santos said of Ronaldo’s reaction to his departure against South Korea.

“Everything is finished, period, in that respect and now we have to think about the game and everyone is focused on the game.

“I don’t decide who will be captain until I reach the stadium, so I don’t know the line-up.

“I always have and I always will. It will be the same with this match.’

Ronaldo has had a rough time in Qatar – scoring just once and being plagued by a series of off-field problems

Ronaldo then added to the line by walking away alone after Portugal’s victory over Switzerland – while the rest of his teammates celebrated the romp – before posting on Twitter hailing the team’s performance and the selection of his manager praised.

“Great day for Portugal, with a historic result in the biggest event in the world,” he wrote.

Ronaldo has not been able to hide his frustrations in Qatar during his difficult season so far

‘Luxury display from a team full of talent and youth. Our Selection deserves congratulations. The dream lives! To the end! Forward, Portugal!’

It continues a turbulent season for Ronaldo after he was knocked out by Manchester United and subsequently released from his contract after refusing to come on during a match against Tottenham in October and then walking out of the stadium before the end of the season.

He then gave an explosive tell-all interview to Piers Morgan, where he accused United of ‘betraying’ him and disrespecting manager Erik ten Hag – which proved to be the last straw before he left the Red Devils.

However, the negativity has followed him to Portugal for the World Cup, with the constant publicity surrounding him affecting his teammates and their performance as they were defeated in their final group stage match against South Korea.

After sulking from Ronaldo when he was knocked out in that game, Santos went into the last 16 match against Switzerland with Goncalo Ramos and his decision was fully justified as the youngster scored a hat-trick in the thrashing.

And now a poll of Portuguese fans shows that a whopping 93.6 percent want Ramos to start again in their quarter-final with Morocco instead of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo could only watch as 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick against Switzerland in his place

Ronaldo has been defended by some, with his former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti claiming he never had any issues with him at the Bernabeu.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Ancelotti said: “I’ve had him with me for two years and he’s never caused me any problems. In fact, he solved them.

“A player who scores at least one goal per game can’t be a problem. Cristiano is an athlete who trains well and is always attentive. details. For me it was easy to manage.’

Ancelotti, who managed Ronaldo during his first spell at Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015, said the quality of the Portugal national team could be one of the reasons for his absence from Santos’ starting eleven against Switzerland.

“I didn’t see the game, but anything is possible in football. He is probably fine and feels like a 20-year-old, but his body may not provide the answers he is looking for,” the Italian added.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has urged her brother to leave Qatar and return home to a place where “gratitude” is shown to him following his disapproval in Portugal.

Ronaldo is expected to be back on the bench for Portugal’s quarter-final against Morocco

“On the pitch they were clamoring for Ronaldo. It wasn’t because Portugal was winning… And I’m not saying that. The world was watching… Why is it???’ she wrote.

“I’m glad Portugal won… (I’ve seen Portugal win so many times) And even that doesn’t diminish the smallness of much of the Portuguese people. And this is what is wrong, because they keep cursing, they keep insisting on insult and ingratitude.

“Too sad with what I read and hear, not here in Qatar, but in my country in his country… But really sad. AND I WANTED IT SO MUCH.

“I really wanted him to come home, leave the national team and sit next to us so we could hug him and say everything is fine, remind him what he overcame and where he came from.

“I really wanted him to stop going there, we’ve suffered enough (they’ll never know how big you are) and the little ones don’t realize how big you are…”