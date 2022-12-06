Crispin Odey faces fresh sex claims two years after he was cleared of indecent assault

Billionaire hedge fund boss Crispin Odey faces new allegations of sexual misconduct.

The claims against the 63-year-old, worth an estimated £823m, will be treated “extremely seriously”, his hedge fund management confirmed yesterday.

This latest indictment comes less than two years after Odey was acquitted of indecent assault at trial in March 2021, where he was charged with assaulting a woman after inviting her back to his Chelsea home in 1998 while his wife I was not pregnant.

However, Odey was acquitted and told by the judge that he could leave the court with his “good character intact”.

However, the Tortoise news website reported in a podcast that a woman had allegedly complained about sexual misconduct towards her by Odey, after the trial ended.

Billionaire hedge fund boss Crispin Odey has come under fire after allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred last year, but police are not believed to have been informed, the Times said.

Odey told Tortoise that the claims contained “many falsehoods and inaccuracies”. He declined to comment further when contacted by the Times last night.

The executive committee of Odey Asset Management, the firm he founded in 1991, said it was “independent of Crispin Odey and treats all allegations extremely seriously.”

Last year, Westminster Magistrates Court heard that Odey had been charged with assaulting a woman after inviting her back to his Chelsea home in 1998 while his pregnant wife was away.

Odey, then 39 and head of his own successful city firm, Odey Asset Management, had invited the 26-year-old to his west London home for a business meeting. She had been thinking that it would “enhance her career” of hers.

The head of the hedge fund, an arch Brexiteer and Tory donor, admitted propositioning the woman but denied touching her.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred last year, but police are not believed to have been informed, the Times said.

First speaking about the claims when testifying at his trial, the businessman admitted that the episode had put a strain on his 30-year marriage and admitted that he had been forced to tell his wife and children about the incident.

Odey, who was married with children at the time, admitted that he had “promised on” the woman during the 1998 incident when he was 39 years old.

But he denied her claims that he had “acted like an octopus” by getting his hands under her shirt and under her skirt before she fled the scene.

Returning his verdict at Westminster Magistrates Court today, District Judge Nicholas Rimmer said: “I am not sure (of the claimant’s account) because despite the strength of her emotion and tears, her credibility has been questioned and their evidence is riddled with troubling inconsistencies.’

Giving evidence from the witness stand, Mr Odey said: “I am ashamed to say that if she had agreed, she would have gone further.”

Asked if he would have “jumped at the chance” to sleep with her that night, if it had come up, Mr Odey replied: “I could have… I don’t know, it didn’t happen.”

Defense lawyer Crispin Aylett QC cited ‘inconsistencies’ in her testimony and said she had a ‘natural tendency to embellish and exaggerate’, which he said made her ‘seem like an unreliable historian’.

The court heard that the whistleblower went to police in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which grew out of widespread disclosures about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

Summing up, Aylett said that she “waited and waited until events on the other side of the world led her to believe that she might become the standard-bearer for a regiment of other grievances against Crispin Odey.”

The judge, in delivering his verdict, said: ‘I am concerned about her (the complainant’s) evident concern with the press, with her money, and her apparent desire for publicity of her complaint.’

He added: ‘When there is any doubt in a criminal case, given the high level of evidence, it must be resolved in favor of the defendant.

Mr Odey pictured in 1995. Recalling the evening, the financier said he invited the “attractive and intelligent” woman to his home in Chelsea, west London, after meeting her in his office during the trial in March of 2021.

‘I cannot rule out the possibility that on the night in question nothing more than his unwanted verbal advance or proposition to the complainant occurred.’

The judge said he was not “surprised” that the Crown Prosecution Service initially decided not to charge Odey, something that was later reviewed and overturned by a chief crown prosecutor, despite no “stronger evidence” emerging.

Addressing Mr Odey directly, the judge said: ‘I do not find you guilty of this offence.

I acquit you and you will leave this courthouse with your good character intact.

But after her acquittal, The Sunday Times published an account by another woman who alleged that Odey had groped her breasts in a restaurant in 2008.

She reportedly complained to him the next day and received a letter from Odey saying: ‘I’m so sorry. She didn’t feel like that kind of night and she certainly didn’t want to embarrass you. . . Is it unfair to feel so confused by his card?

Odey declined to comment to the Times when asked about the allegation.

Following Odey’s indecent assault charge in the summer of 2020, his The hedge fund commissioned the city law firm, Simmons & Simmons, to conduct a culture and survey among its employees.

The survey is said to have included questions about whether employees felt comfortable reporting inappropriate behavior in the workplace, however the results were not made public.

In 2008, Odey made £28m after successfully predicting the credit crunch and backed a no-deal Brexit, but denied he did so to profit from a drop in British business values.

In 2008, Odey made £28m after successfully predicting the credit crunch and backed a no-deal Brexit, but denied he did so to profit from a drop in British business values.

The vocal Brexiteer, who is worth an estimated £800m according to the Sunday Times Rich List, was briefly married to media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s eldest daughter, Prudence, in the mid-1980s, and He has generated controversy over the course of his career through his investment strategies.

In November 2020, he resigned as chief executive of Odey Asset Management, the company he founded in 1991, saying he would focus on running his own funds.

In addition to being a leading hedge fund manager, Odey has played an active role, both publicly and personally, in supporting the Conservative Party.

The he financially supported the Brexit campaign and once hired former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

His company, Odey Asset Management, has donated at least £1.7m to the Conservative Party and Brexit campaigns over the past decade.

Odey also made personal donations to Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign and had a private lunch with Kwarteng in July this year before Liz Truss became prime minister.

Mr Odey has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.