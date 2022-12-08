Covid’s hangover: Record number of Brits died of alcohol-specific causes last year

Last year, a record number of people died as a direct result of alcohol abuse, with experts blaming drinking alcohol for the “devastating” rise.

There were 9,641 such deaths in the UK in 2021, which is an increase of 7.4 per cent in a year and an increase of more than a quarter (27.4 per cent) since 2019, the last pre-Covid year.

The figures, from the Office for National Statistics, only include deaths directly related to drinking, such as alcoholic liver disease, poisoning and some mental disorders.

Adding deaths “linked” to alcohol, such as some cancers, would further increase the toll.

Chart shows: About three-quarters of alcohol-related deaths were caused by alcoholic liver disease

Britain is not a drunken capital of Europe, OECD data shows Britain is not the boozing capital of Europe, according to official data. The UK is actually in the middle of the pack in terms of alcohol consumption, behind both France and Germany. A report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that Britons drank 9.7 liters of pure alcohol per adult in 2020 – 0.1 less than the EU average. It was the equivalent of about nine pints of low-strength beer or six large glasses of wine a week. Latvia had the highest rate with 12.1 liters per adult during the year, while France had 10.4 and Germans drank 10.6. Brits are urged not to drink more than 14 glasses a week on a regular basis – the equivalent of six pints of lager or 10 small glasses of wine. The data showed that most people drank more on average.

Charities described the figures as “tragic” and a “national tragedy” and called on the government to implement an alcohol strategy and increase taxes on beer and wine to curb demand.

Industry leaders said ministers should instead focus on helping the minority of problem drinkers, without hitting those who drink responsibly.

James Tucker, from the ONS, said: ‘Alcohol-specific deaths have risen sharply since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with alcoholic liver disease being the leading cause of these deaths.

“This increase is likely due to increased alcohol consumption during the pandemic.

‘Research has shown that people who already drank a lot before the pandemic were most likely to drink more alcohol during this period.’

The rate of alcohol-related deaths in the UK had remained stable between 2012 and 2019, with a rate of 11.8 per 100,000 people at the end of this period.

But this rose to 14.0 per 100,000 in 2020 and 14.8 in 2021.

This equates to 7,565 alcohol-related deaths in 2019, rising to 8,974 in 2020 and 9,641 in 2021.

In line with previous years, the percentage for men remained around double that for women last year, with figures of 20.1 and 9.9 respectively.

Scotland and Northern Ireland had the highest rates of alcohol-related deaths in 2021, with rates of 22.4 and 19.3 respectively.

In England, the North East had the highest rate at 20.4 for the eighth consecutive year.

More than three-quarters (78 percent) of alcohol-related deaths in 2021 were due to alcoholic liver disease, with 12.1 percent due to mental or behavioral disorders and 5.8 percent due to poisoning.

Dr. Katherine Severi, CEO of the Institute of Alcohol Studies, said: ‘This 7.4 percent increase in alcohol-related deaths is extremely concerning following the record number of reported deaths in 2020.

Action must be taken to halt this unsustainable trend, which disproportionately affects the less fortunate in society.

‘Evidence from home and abroad shows that fiscal measures are the most effective tools for tackling alcohol harm and reducing inequality.

“The UK Government has committed to reforming the tax on alcohol to better protect public health and today’s data adds urgency to these plans.

“Despite opposition from commercial interests, we cannot afford to delay or dilute policies that help save lives.”

Chart shows: Alcohol-related deaths rose in all four UK countries compared to the pre-pandemic period

Chart shows: Alcohol-specific death rates increased in every region in England from 2019 to 2021

Official data has shown that the UK is actually in the middle range in terms of alcohol consumption, behind France and Germany

Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, chair of the Alcohol Health Alliance UK, said there will be nearly 10,000 premature deaths by 2035 if drinking does not return to pre-pandemic levels.

He added: ‘It is a national tragedy that alcohol-related deaths have risen again in the UK, with every life lost having a devastating impact on families, friends and communities.

“Covid-19 has seen a sharp rise in alcohol-related deaths in the UK, and the continuation of this upward trend in today’s numbers should set alarm bells ringing in Westminster.”

Karen Tyrell, CEO of Drinkaware, said: ‘These statistics are absolutely devastating, each number masking an individual family tragedy.

“We know that the heaviest drinkers drank more during the pandemic, and warning signs were missed as people saw each other less and had less access to help.

“This created a perfect storm and we are now seeing the consequences.

“Drinkaware is urging the Health Secretary to come together with experts to develop a new coordinated UK alcohol strategy to reduce the harm alcohol does to individuals, our public services and society as a whole. ‘

Advisor David Fothergill, chair of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: ‘People with alcohol and other substance abuse problems need the right support and treatment, and the councils are committed to delivering it.’

Now, more than ever, we need a collective approach to tackling the problem of alcohol-related harm. Trends have deteriorated and a proactive effort is needed to turn the tide.

‘Councils are doing everything they can to keep people healthy throughout their lives and to ease the pressure on the NHS and social care, but they need the government to provide certainty as soon as possible about their individual public health grants for next year so that they can continue this. vital work.’

Matt Lambert, CEO of the alcohol trade organization Portman Group, said: ‘Every death is a tragedy for the people involved and their families and friends.

“The longer-term impact of pandemic drinking on a small group of drinkers continues, and evidence is mounting that targeted, health-focused action is needed for those drinking at the highest levels of harm.”