Cost of living survival guide for pension savers

Pension savers had a rough year as household bills skyrocketed, while investment pots designed to finance old age plummeted amid volatile markets.

The financial tightness has been challenging for those still trying to put money aside and for those struggling to make ends meet in later life.

If you’re concerned about your retirement fund and your ability to continue saving or make ends meet, we’ll help you keep your finances on track during tough times.

Survival guide: Retirement savers have had a rough year as household bills skyrocketed while investment pots plummeted

1. How to decide if you can afford to retire

Not everyone has the luxury of choosing when to retire, as health, family, layoffs, and other factors can force you to do so. Assuming you can decide for yourself, how much you have saved and your likely income will be the most important or one of the most important considerations.

We looked at the financial considerations you need to be prepared for, while pension experts gave tips on how to get your finances in order before you take the big step towards retirement.

2. If you stop or reduce the pension premium

A growing number of people could hurt their future retirement prospects by cutting back on retirement savings because of the financial pressures of rising bills. For some, this will be unavoidable to keep feeding their families and keeping a roof over their heads, but in more borderline cases it’s worth considering the long-term benefits you risk losing.

If your hand is forced, it’s best to keep saving and try to make up the gap as soon as your conditions improve.

3. Has your pension fund been depleted while you are about to retire?

Unless you are lucky enough to have a generous final salary, you depend on your investments to fund your old age, either by drawing an income directly from it or by converting your pot into an annuity.

Where does this cause savers to face large investment losses just as they plan to retire and begin to tap into their retirement pot? We take a look at what you can do to mitigate this plight.

4. Are annuities worth decent again

Buying an annuity provides guaranteed income until you die, but until recently they were considered poor value for money and restrictive. The 2015 pension freedom reforms pushed most savers to keep their money invested and live on withdrawals instead.

We take a look at how and why annuity rates have recovered this year and what you should consider when deciding if now is the time to buy.

5. If you combine the withdrawal of investments with an annuity

Do you want investment growth and a guaranteed pension? Rising interest rates have made annuities worth more, and meanwhile, many people on the verge of retirement have suffered large investment losses and are wary of losing income.

There are halfway houses and we’re looking at how to combine withdrawal and annuities to maximize retirement income.

6. Can you apply for a pension discount?

If you are elderly and unwell, the weekly income with pension credit is topped up to a minimum of £182.60 for singles and £278.70 for couples. Like the AOW, this will be increased by 10.1 percent in April.

We explain how to apply and what to do if you’re older and worried about bills, including five tips from an energy expert on what the elderly and vulnerable can do to cover higher heating costs.

STEVE WEBB ANSWERS YOUR PENSION QUESTIONS

7. Does financial pressure cause you anxiety or depression?

According to recent research, more than half of adults have experienced anxiety and a quarter have felt depressed because of rising bills.

We’ve looked at how to take control of your finances, where to get help, and what to do if you’re panicking about investment losses or fearing your pension will fall short. This includes resources for mental health help.

8. If you buy off 25% tax-free upon retirement

Taking a tax-free amount out of your retirement pot is a popular retirement benefit, but it may be worth using a delaying tactic in volatile markets. You can still get 25 percent of your pot tax-free if you choose to gradually withdraw it in increments.

This gives you the chance not to lock in losses in the financial market, wait for your investments to recover, and when your pot grows again, you will have more tax-free money available to withdraw over the longer term.

9. How to defend your pension against the tax authorities

Unfortunately, there are many tax pitfalls for the unwary when it comes to pensions. It’s especially important to learn about them if you don’t get financial advice when you start tapping into your fund.

Pension experts explain why people most often stumble and how you can keep a pension fund as safe as possible from the tax authorities.

10. Have you lost track of old pensions?

Now everyone is automatically enrolled in a new pension every time they change jobs, we all build up more and more pots, and many of us lose touch with them as time goes on.

Job switching and people’s tendency to lose pension information and fail to update plans with contact details are at the root of the rise in orphan pots.

We look at the best way to look up your old money, using the government’s free pension tracking service as a starting point.