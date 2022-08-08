Corrie’s Elle Mulvaney sparks SPLIT speculation as she deletes boyfriend Euan Marsden on Instagram

Elle Mulvaney has sparked speculation that she has divorced her boyfriend.

Elle, 19 of Coronation Street, has unfollowed Euan Marsden on Instagram and removed all traces of him from her page, deleting their beloved snaps.

The actress – who plays Amy Barlow in the ITV soap – is said to have been together with university student Euan for about 18 months.

About? Elle Mulvaney, 19 of Coronation Street, has unfollowed boyfriend Euan Marsden on Instagram and deleted all traces of him from her page, deleting their beloved photos

Elle and Euan – who is studying Japanese – went official on Instagram in May 2021 with an adorable couple selfie, but these and other photos of him have been deleted.

MailOnline has reached out to Elle Mulvaney’s representatives for comment.

The split rumors come just days after Elle’s on-screen boyfriend was forced to deny they were dating in real life.

Jack James Ryan, who plays Jacob Hay in Coronation Street, held a Q&A on his Instagram denouncing any real romance speculation.

The actor then teased, “She will. No, they’re all jokes. We’re just really good friends. Elle is like a sister to me.’

Divide? The actress – who plays Amy Barlow in the ITV soap – is said to have been together with university student Euan for about 18 months

The look of love: Elle and Euan – who is studying Japanese – went official on Instagram in May 2021 with an adorable couples selfie, but this and every other photo of him has been erased

Elle joined Coronation Street in 2010, aged just 10, taking over the role from Amber Chadwick.

Since then she has played the part of Amy in the ITV soap and has been featured in some huge storylines.

Last year, in a particularly intense story, her character became pregnant at the age of 14.

The provocative story saw Amy conflict over what to do after her pregnancy discovery, eventually making the decision to undergo a termination.

Disclaimer: The split rumors come just days after actor Jack James Ryan, who plays Elle’s onscreen boyfriend, was forced to deny they were dating in real life

In January Elle gushed to OKAY! about her fellow young female castmates, Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan, Harriet Bibby, who plays Summer Spellman, and Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly Neelan.

“We play a little girl gang and I’m really close to them. I grew up with Tanisha, she’s been on the show as long as I have.

“It’s great for both of us to have Tanisha there from the start, because we’ve both been through the same things. We all have.

“And Harriet and Millie have recently joined, but we’re all just getting along. We have a Snapchat chat and an Instagram group, so we all stay in touch.”