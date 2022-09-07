Construction on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Miami mansion continues despite breakup rumors

Construction on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Florida mansion is still underway as rumors of the state of their marriage continue to swirl.

Sources say marital tensions between Gisele and Tom continue and they could be heading for divorce after an ‘epic battle’.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show workers at the property that continues to build the mega-mansion on Indian Creek Island, referred to as “the most exclusive community in the world” with just 34 homes available across 300 acres — all of which overlook on the waters of Biscayne Bay, near Miami, Florida.

DailyMail.com got a first look at the property earlier this year, showing construction in its early stages, but in these new aerial photos taken on Wednesday, it’s clear that production has progressed.

The couple made plans to move to the high-security enclave – called Billionaire Bunker – after purchasing a $17 million property there in late 2020. They tore down a pre-existing 5,772-square-foot home on the lot and build an -of-the-art eco-friendly mansion in its place.

It was intended to be the eternal home of the family, who settled in Florida after Tom uprooted Gisele and their children from New England when he left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

THEN AND NOW: Exclusive DailyMail.com Photos Show Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Florida Home Still Under Construction

Photos from DailyMail.com show workers on Indian Creek Island’s exclusive property continuing to build Indian Creek Island mega-mansion

Once construction is complete, the family will be neighbors with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer and billionaire investor Carl Icahn

Indian Creek Island has been called “the most exclusive community in the world” with only 34 properties available on 300 acres – all of which overlook the waterfront of Biscayne Bay, near Miami, Florida

Helmeted construction workers are seen going to work in Brady’s eco-mansion. There is no word when it is expected to be ready

DailyMail.com got its first look at the property earlier this year, which showed construction in its early stages, but in these new aerial photos taken on Wednesday, it’s clear that production has progressed

Once construction is complete, the family will be neighbors with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer and billionaire investor Carl Icahn

The island – less than half a square mile in size – has been a magnet for billionaires, celebrities and power couples who have sought it out for its privacy and security.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attended the Met Gala in 2018. Just weeks ago, after Brady’s pre-season game with the Buccaneers, he hinted at his potential family troubles, telling a news conference that “there’s a lot of crap going on”

Once construction is complete, the family will be neighbors with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer and billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

Brady announced his NFL retirement earlier this year after an age-defying career that saw him win a record seven Super Bowl championships and establish himself as arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport.

Known for his tenacity, intelligent playing skills and remarkable leadership, Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles and adding an additional title last year in his first season with the Bucs.

The 42-year-old supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, has not patched up their rocky relationship and “could be headed for” divorce, insiders revealed.

Sources now say the pair still haven’t made up their minds after Gisele came home from a furious solo trip to Costa Rica that was sparked when her husband decided not to quit playing football after all.

The mother of two, Gisele, left her home in Costa Rica without Tom in early September, after a heated argument with her husband – whom she has been married to since 2009.

She spent time at their home in Central America following reports that the duo were arguing over Brady’s sensational decision to rejoin the NFL after a brief retirement.

Tom agreed to retire to spend more time with his family, but then reversed the decision — allegedly causing friction with his wife, insiders claim.

But despite their time apart, the celeb couple’s marriage is still on the rocks and Gisele has reportedly not returned to their Tampa, Florida home — after being spotted at a water park with their kids over the weekend.

Sources say rumors the couple are currently divorcing are “not true,” but others close to the family have said Brady and Bündchen could be headed that way.

The beautiful couple with their children Vivian Lake, nine, and Benjamin, 12, and 14-year-old John Edward

The couple tore down a pre-existing 5,772-square-foot home on the lot and are building a state-of-the-art eco-friendly mansion in its place

The couple made plans to move to the high-security enclave – dubbed Billionaire Bunker – after purchasing a $17 million property there in late 2020.

The island – less than half a square mile in size – has been a magnet for billionaires, celebrities and power couples who have sought it out for its privacy and security

That’s what a source close to the couple told Page six: ‘Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids, but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa.

“Tom still hopes they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always make it up when she’s cooled down.”

This Monday, the football legend also made an illusion about the ups and downs in his relationship, telling his podcast: “You always have moments … I don’t think life is always the ultimate joy, I don’t think it is life always the ultimate pain, I don’t think life is always the ultimate struggle, I don’t think life is always the ultimate happiness.

“Your life ebbs and flows through the clouds and through the sun and through the rain and through the beautiful days and you appreciate the moments and you find joy in the little things.”

This comes after Gisele revealed why raising kids with Tom isn’t the “fairy tale” most people imagine it to be.

During a candid interview with British Vogue, the supermodel explained that “it takes work to really be in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

Brazilian Gisele and the legendary quarterback, who married in 2009, share Vivian Lake, nine, and Benjamin, 12, while Tom also has a 14-year-old son named John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Just weeks ago, after Brady’s preseason game with the Buccaneers, he hinted at his potential family troubles, telling a news conference that “there’s a lot of shit going on.”

He said: “Everyone has different situations they face and we all have unique challenges in our lives.

‘I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure life out as best you can. You know, it’s an ongoing process.’