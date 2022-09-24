Constance Wu accuses Fresh Off The Boat senior producer of sexual harassment and intimidation

Constance Wu has accused a senior producer of her hit sitcom Fresh Off The Boat of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Wu makes the revelation in her upcoming new memoir, Making A Scene, and again when she spoke to New York Times prior to the publication of the book.

While the actress reveals details about how the man exhibited controlling behavior during the show’s first two seasons, she would only refer to the man by using an initial.

Loosely inspired by the life of chef and food personality Eddie Huang and his 2013 autobiography, Fresh Off The Boat was the first network television sitcom in the United States to feature an Asian American family as its main characters in over 20 years.

The show, which depicted a Taiwanese-American family living in Florida in the 1990s, went into production in 2014 and eventually premiered on ABC the following February to positive critical reception.

Wu claims the producer began displaying this controlling behavior during the first season, which included ‘demanding that she run all her business affairs past him and telling her what to wear.’

“Fresh Off the Boat was my first TV show ever,” the actress told the Times before explaining her thinking at the time. ‘I was thrown into this world. I don’t have parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing. It made me paranoid and embarrassed.’

Wu, whose real-life parents emigrated from Taiwan, went on to reveal to the Times that the producer’s inappropriate behavior escalated when they attended a sporting event and he allegedly ‘put his hand on her thigh and his hand eventually grazed her crotch .’

The actress confronted the man and asked him to stop, and eventually they both just tried to move past the incident.

During her conversation with the New York Times, Wu revealed that she decided not to speak up about his controlling behavior at the time for fear of repercussions, but as time went on and the show became a success, she began to feel more empowered and comfortable. about her status on the show.

By the time Wu and the man argued about attending a film festival together, they were no longer on speaking terms.

“I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of sexual harassment and intimidation that I received in the first two seasons of the show,” the Virginia native said during a panel at the Atlantic Festival on Friday.

She explained: ‘Because, after the first two seasons, once it was successful, when I was no longer afraid of losing my job, that’s when I was able to start saying “no” to the harassment, ” no” to the intimidation, from this very producer.’

In the end, she decided not to go public and identify the man to avoid ‘tarnishes the show’s reputation.’

Fresh Off The Boat would continue on the air for six seasons, ending in February 2020 after achieving the distinction of being the first series with an all-Asian American lead cast to air over 100 episodes.

Along with Wu, the series starred Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise, among others.

So far, representatives for Fresh Off the Boat and 20th Television have not publicly responded to either accusation.