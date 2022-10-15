Conor Benn hires one of the world’s leading sports lawyers to clear his name

<!–

Conor Benn is said to have hired one of the world’s most prominent sports lawyers, Mike Morgan, to clear his name for the failed drug test that led to his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Sources have indicated that last month the 26-year-old turned to London-based Morgan Sports Law, who worked with both Chris Froome and Tyson Fury when faced with doping investigations.

When the Mail on Sunday contacted him, Morgan declined to confirm or deny that he had taken on the matter.

Benn has maintained he is clean after revelations on MailOnline that he tested positive for Clomifene on Sept. 1 through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, but the fighter has yet to provide an explanation for how the female fertility chemical appeared in his system.

It is also unclear whether he has requested a test on his B sample, although it is standard practice for anti-doping agencies to set a timetable for exercising such an option, with UK Anti-Doping setting a deadline of 10 calendar days, for example. from the date of notification, which in Benn’s case was September 23.

VADA did not respond to a request for clarity about their own B-sampling procedures.

Morgan famously cleared Froome of a possible two-year ban after the cyclist exceeded allowable levels of the asthma medication salbutamol, and the World Anti-Doping Agency was finally convinced after a nine-month investigation in 2018 that it did not constitute an adverse analytical finding. .

Morgan was also recruited by Fury for his retroactive ban on a positive nandrolone, and previously helped clear cyclist Lizzie Armistead from charges of three “whereabouts failures” within a 12-month period.

While touring with Chris Eubank Snr in Coventry on Friday, Benn’s father Nigel Benn was convinced his son would be acquitted.

He said, ‘I stand behind my son. If I thought my son would ever take performance-enhancing drugs, I’d hang him to dry.

“I’ve worked hard to get my name where he is now, but I know my son. He is a dedicated fighter. He wouldn’t take any drugs.

“We’ll get to the bottom of this scientifically, so I’m not going to say anything that contradicts what comes out. Me and my wife stay out of here.

“Let the lawyers and scientists handle this, but I pray to god the apologies are as loud as the media threw my son under the bus.”

Benn’s promoters Matchroom have been approached for comment.