Congo to Auction Off Oil and Gas Blocks In a Step Back for Climate Change

DAKAR, Senegal — Home to one of the largest jungles on Earth, the Democratic Republic of Congo is auctioning off massive amounts of land in a bid to become “the new destination for oil investment” as part of a global shift as the world moves back in the fight against climate change in a race for fossil fuels.

The oil and gas blocks, to be auctioned in late July, will extend into Virunga National Park, the world’s premier gorilla reserve, as well as tropical peat bogs that store massive amounts of carbon, keep it out of the atmosphere and contribute to global warming. .

“If oil is being exploited in these areas, we should expect a global climate catastrophe, and we will all have to watch helplessly,” said Irene Wabiwa, who oversees the Congo Basin forest campaign for Greenpeace in Kinshasa.