Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves breaks down after being told he has been selected for the Pro Bowl

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves broke down after head coach Ron Rivera told him he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its pro bowl selections for the annual game, to be held in February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, after fans, players and coaches voted for the league’s best players.

Reaves, who was cut from the roster in 2018 before signing as a free agent with the Eagles, was one of four members of Washington’s roster to earn a spot at the game.

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves was selected for the Pro Bowl Wednesday

In an emotional clip shared on the Commanders’ social media pages, Coach Rivera can be seen relaying the news to wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and punter Tress Way before calling Reaves into the locker room.

“Congratulations,” Rivera began to say to Reaves. “You are the man of the Pro Bowl special teams. You are the starter.’

Reaves was speechless as he burst into tears, before Rivera slapped him on the back and insisted, “You earned it young man. Everything you’ve done.’

“And I know your mom would be proud,” the coach added before pulling him to safety for a hug.

Safety broke down after Washington head coach Ron Rivera told him the news

Way, who was first told in the video, had begged Rivera to be a part of the reveal, saying he would hide until the coach made the announcement.

After Rivera told Reaves, Way appeared from hiding and gave Reaves a huge hug.

Reaves’ roster comes after a rocky journey in the NFL that saw the former South Alabama star cut four times during his league career before earning a spot on the Commanders’ 53-man roster this season.

Following the announcement, Reaves took to Twitter to claim he “just won’t quit.”

Reaves’ selection comes after a rocky journey in the NFL, which saw him cut four times in his career

Reaves took to Twitter to thank his mother, who passed away on Thanksgiving Day in 2021

He also thanked his fans, family, teammates and especially his mother, who passed away on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

He also posted, “Mom, you worked! Thank you to the fans, my teammates, family and the city of Pensacola! Delayed not denied!!!”

Reaves played in all 14 of Washington’s games this season and had a total of 17 tackles at the time of his selection.