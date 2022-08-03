Colorado Rapids narrowly edges New York Red Bulls in 5-4 MLS game of the season candidate

The Colorado Rapids and New York faced each other at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night in what turned out to be an absolute goal-scoring fest and contender for the game of the year.

Running out of time to put the ball in the back of the net, the Red Bulls appeared to have good control, jumping to a two-goal lead within the first 10 minutes of the game thanks to a shot from Dru Yearwood into the back of the net. it just landed. the net and a header from US international Aaron Long.

Even with the early deficit, Colorado seemed to have luck on their side after VAR destroyed an early red card that would certainly have been the nail in the coffin.

The Colorado Rapids beat New York on Tuesday in a 5-4 goal fest in Major League Soccer

Players from both teams battle for the ball in a hard-fought, high-scoring affair

US international Gyasi Zardes runs with ball looking for a chance to play

The Rapids would fight hard to capitalize on this boost in momentum by scoring two goals before halftime but would still be left 3-2 at the sound of the halftime whistle.

The game seemed to remain status quo for about the next 30 minutes until a 77th-minute equalizer from Colorado midfielder Collen Warner opened the floodgates, setting all sorts of hell and excitement to erupt.

Just three minutes later, the Rapids would score again thanks to a goal from striker Michael Barrios who would barge in a goal to give his team a lead that at one point seemed unattainable.

New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel stands and tips shot over the crossbar

With the game wide open and the standings scrambling to make the next big game, Colorado would score another one at home and take a 5-3 lead in the 80th minute.

This attack would come from the foot of 17-year-old Dantouma (Yaya) Toure, who was in the right place at the right time and sent a rebound into the back of the net to score his first MLS goal.

Somehow this wouldn’t be the end of the last 15 minutes of fireworks as Red Bulls striker Tom Barlow would score a penalty minutes into stoppage time to lure New York back inside a goal.

Finally, at a moment when it seemed like it couldn’t have been made better by the football gods themselves, New York would secure a certain piece that ended with a head-to-head header to end the game at 5-5 in one of its most dramatic ways ever seen. . . . only for the fourth official to raise the offside flag with just one second left in extra time, securing Colorado a hard-fought 5-4 win.