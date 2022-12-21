Coleen and Wayne Rooney take their youngest sons to Lapland UK and pose for sweet family Santa photo

<!–

Coleen and Wayne Rooney enjoyed a family day out in Lapland UK this week.

The sporty couple beat the winter chill in matching coats as they took their youngest sons Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four, to the Christmas-themed amusement park.

WAG Coleen, 36, shared a sweet photo of their young family posing for a Christmas photo with Santa and said they had a ‘great day’.

Making memories: Coleen and Wayne Rooney bundled up in matching coats as they took their youngest sons to Lapland UK and posed for a sweet Santa family photo

“Thank you @laplanduk for an amazing day as always,” Coleen captioned the photo.

In the image, the boys are beaming as they pose next to Santa and hold matching doggy toys.

Missing from the outing was their oldest son Kai, 13.

Family: Missing on the outing was their eldest son Kai, 13. But earlier this week, Coleen enjoyed some quality time with her son when she took him to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland

But earlier this week, Coleen enjoyed some quality time with her son when she took him to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

She even managed to pluck up the courage to join him on the high-speed rollercoaster on their ride to the festive theme park.

The family currently lives in their purpose-built £20 million mansion in Cheshire.

The ex-Man United star retired from Championship Derby in June to spend more time with his family.

Coleen and her family will spend Christmas in their sprawling £20 million Cheshire mansion, a purpose-built property that has been lovelessly likened to a Morrison’s supermarket by neighbors.

Festive fun: The family currently lives in their purpose-built £20 million mansion in Cheshire and will be spending Christmas at home. It will be an opportunity for husband Wayne to spend an extended period of time with his family after moving to the United States

It will be an opportunity for husband Wayne to spend an extended period of time with his family after moving to the United States for a coaching role at his former club, Washington-based DC United.

After announcing his return to the capital, Wayne said: “When my agent called me and said DC had come in, I spoke to my wife first and she said this is an opportunity to go back as a coach and there I am I ready.

“Had she said, ‘I don’t want you to go there,'” it would have been different. I’m in a different place as a person than I was four years ago when I was in Washington and I’m ready.

“Of course, all the important decisions I make are with my wife. My family will stay in England for now and come to visit. It’s not a problem from a family point of view.

The former footballer has also persuaded bosses to let him return home when a Premier League job comes along – to be with his family.

Coleen struggled to settle in Washington DC during his one-year stint with the club as a player in 2019.

It emerged during her infamous Wagatha Christie feud earlier this year that she described the city in text messages to Rebekah Vardy in 2018 as “not the best” and “well behind the UK”.

‘Nice to visit, but different to live (in)’ was her assessment of America’s historic cradle of democracy.