Coldstream Guard grabs bearskin hat and rifle as he nearly falls over marching to Buckingham Palace

A Coldstream security guard was left desperately holding his bearskin hat and rifle when he nearly fell in front of the tourists as he marched toward Buckingham Palace.

The soldier spectacularly saved himself from falling on his face after stumbling during the traditional changing of the guards this morning.

The trooper took part in the ceremony in central London and was part of a group of soldiers marching between the regimental barracks and the Queen’s official residence.

The moment was captured on camera by onlookers, with video showing him falling out of formation as he stumbled, before regaining his balance and falling back in line.

Many in the crowd, who had witnessed the daily ceremony, cheered when they barely saw him avoid the deck.

The soldier was caught on camera tripping as members of the Coldstream Guards took to the road during the parade

He showed quick reflexes to grab his bearskin as it fell off his head and hold his gun

A witness, Chas Bharat, said: ‘I had seen them queuing for about 10 minutes and getting ready to march.

“They were pretty meticulous while waiting and marching on time as the drummer and bugler started to play.

“But as they exited the gate to turn toward the palace, the soldier nearly flew away.

“It was almost theatrical. He fell forward and had to shuffle quickly to stay on his feet.

“He managed to get up and grab his gun and his bearskin that had come loose at the belt.

He was able to avoid going face to face and quickly returned to formation with his fellow soldiers

“It was pretty funny because he had to go to the Classic and fell back in line as if nothing had happened.

“People around me laughed, but we also felt sorry for him. I hope he doesn’t get a dressing from his regimental leaders. We all fall over sometimes.’

Elena Larison, a tourist visiting from Copenhagen in Denmark, said it was “sad that this happened to him”.

“They obviously practice a lot with marching and keeping their uniforms tidy,” she said.

“But it was a funny moment. I’m sure he’ll laugh too when he sees the video.”

He managed to get back in line, joined the rest of his Coldstream watchmen and marched to Buckingham Palace.

The Coldstream Guards are known to fall over in extreme heat from time to time as they are required to keep their Canadian bearskin on at all times while on duty.

The bearskins are 18 inches long and weigh 1.5 pounds and can be heavy in extreme temperatures.

They are made from the fur of Canadian black bears, with one bear caring for one cap, much to the chagrin of animal rights activists.

Coldstream Guards wear hats made from Canadian black bearskin at all times, as well as their guns. The photo shows members of the guards who marched on the grounds of Buckingham Palace in May this year

A cap is said to cost around £650, but each cap can last for 80 years.

The Coldstream Guards are members of the military and receive 30 weeks of training, two weeks more than regular infantry. The extra weeks are devoted to exercises and ceremonial protocol.

Members of the unit have defended monarchs for more than 350 years, beginning after Charles II ascended to the throne following the English Restoration in 1660.

Guards are supposed to stay at their posts and in formation, and this can lead to dramatic scenes, with some even trampling on people who get in their way instead of going around them.

In extreme situations, as a ‘last warning’ they can raise their guns if someone disturbs or gets in the way, after which they are allowed to stop the person.

If anyone blocks their path, the guards will shout, “Make way for the queen’s guard.”