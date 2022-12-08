‘Cold War never ended’: Merkel says she should have armed Germany to deter Russia

Berlin: Angela Merkel has said that “the Cold War never ended” while admitting that she should have spent more on the German military during her time as chancellor.

Merkel admitted that “we should have reacted more quickly to Russia’s aggressiveness”, saying she took responsibility for “not making impassioned speeches every day”.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Credit:Getty Images

The admission that she should have built a coercive deterrent preoccupied her, Merkel said Die Zeit.

“The Cold War never really ended because Russia wasn’t really happy,” she said.