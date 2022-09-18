Cody Gakpo endured an unsettled start to the season after talks with Man United, claims PSV chief

Manchester United’s transfer negotiations with PSV this summer made preparations for the new season ‘difficult’ for Cody Gakpo, director of football Marcel Brands has claimed.

Reports emerged earlier this summer that Eindhoven’s board were keen to offload the £43m-rated Dutch star to suitors Arsenal, Leeds or Manchester United, amid the departure of PSV’s former technical director John de Jong.

But Brands has since insisted that Gakpo would have stayed at the Philips Stadium even if the ‘right amount’ had been offered, and urged that the 23-year-old did not want to leave.

As a result of the transfer negotiations, Brands believes that Gakpo suffered from a lack of preparation heading into the new season.

“Cody has had a difficult preparation with us because he has spoken to Manchester United,” he said OATH.

“They only came in mid-August and didn’t go through. I even think Cody would not have left at the end of the transfer window if the right amount had been offered.

‘There has been no bid that has approached the lower end of what we agreed with Cody.’

Despite the alleged lack of preparation, Gakpo has enjoyed a fruitful start to the Eredivisie campaign, scoring seven goals in his first six games.

The striker got a brace in the opening weekend against FC Emmen and followed it up three weeks later with a hat-trick in PSV’s 7-1 win against FC Volendam.