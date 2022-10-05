Closing arguments heard for man suspected of hiding Kristin Smart’s body under deck
Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of Ruben Flores — who is accused of helping his alleged killer son bury the body of missing teenager Kristin Smart under his deck for nearly two decades.
Flores, 81, was arrested in April 2021 and charged with accessory to the crime. Jurors will soon reach a conclusion at the Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas, California.
The 81-year-old reportedly helped bury the slain student, 19, behind his home in the nearby community of Arroyo Grande and later dug up the remains and moved them.
Both he and his son Paul Flores, who is accused of murdering Smart, have pleaded not guilty.
Deputy Solicitor Christopher Peuvrelle told the court on Wednesday: ‘Justice delayed does not have to be justice denied. Yes, it’s been 26 years.
‘In the years since, Ruben Flores continued to hide Kristin’s body under his deck and Paul Flores continued to rape women.
‘We don’t have an intact body – but we have human blood.’
Behind lattice work under the deck of his large house on a cul-de-sac off Tally Ho Road, archaeologists working for police in March 2021 found a coffin-sized earth disturbance and the presence of human blood, prosecutors said.
He told the jury: ‘Your role here is simple. Did. This. Spoon? That’s all you have to decide. What happens after this is up to Judge O’Keefe.’
Neither verdict will be read until both juries have finished deliberating.
Their sentences are independent of each other – meaning one can be found guilty even if the other is not.
Once both decisions have been received, they will be read separately.
In March 2021, detectives served a search warrant on the father’s home.
The blood was too degraded to extract a DNA sample. While a blood expert said it was human blood, the test used did not rule out the possibility that it was from a ferret or primate, although court documents said no remains of such animals were found there.
A lawsuit filed against Ruben Flores claimed that ‘under cover of darkness’ the father and unnamed co-conspirators moved the body four days after investigators searched his house.
Closing arguments for Rubens’ son Paul, 45, ended on Tuesday after the court heard Smart was ‘disposed of worse than a pet’.
Prosecutor Peuvrelle asked the jury to find Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder and summarized the evidence that had been presented during the trial, which began on July 18.
Sometimes we tell our kids that monsters don’t exist, but they do. We have seen one in this trial. I ask you to render a true verdict that Paul Flores is guilty of first-degree murder,’ he told the jury.
Prosecutors told jurors that ‘the truth is that Kristin Smart is dead and the evidence is clear that she was killed by Paul Flores.’
Robert Sanger, the attorney defending Paul Flores, argued that the case is straightforward: ‘There’s no evidence of a murder, so that’s really the end of it.’
Smart and Paul Flores were both students at California Polytechnic when she disappeared in May 1996 after an off-campus party.
On Monday, the long-awaited trial, which began in July, neared a verdict — after countless delays and two months of testimony.
Both juries are currently out for deliberations. A verdict is expected in the coming days.
Kristin Smart timeline: From the 1996 disappearance of the California college student to the 2022 murder case
May 1996
- Kristin Smart, 19, of Stockton, California, went missing.
- The California Polytechnic State University freshman was last seen around 2 on May 25 when she walked back to her dorm room after an off-campus party in San Luis Obispo.
- Paul Flores, her classmate who walked her home from the party, was the last person she was seen with.
- Smart never returned to her dorm and was reported missing to the Cal Poly Police Department on May 28.
- Prosecutors would later say Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room.
August 2006
- Three cadaver dogs lead investigators to 19-year-old Paul Flores’ dorm room during a search.
- The dogs, which are trained to pick up the smell of human remains, alerted to the corner of a mattress on Flores’ side of the room.
May 2002
- Smart was declared legally dead. But her family vowed to get justice.
2011
- Ian Parkinson became San Luis Obispo County sheriff.
- He requested a full review of all evidence related to Kristin Smart’s missing person case.
2016
- There are new leads in the investigation and official excavation of a hillside on the Cal Poly campus, and cadaver dogs are being used to search for Smart’s remains.
- A San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s spokesman says investigators have uncovered some ‘points of interest’
2019
- New witnesses were interviewed, leading detectives to secure a warrant to monitor Paul Flores’ cell phone activity.
September 2019
- A podcast launched by Chris Lambert, ‘Your Own Backyard’, brought renewed attention to the matter.
- He was later praised by San Luis Obispo Sheriff Ian Parkinson for his help in bringing attention to the case.
February 2020
- Officials obtain four search warrants for Paul Flores.
- Two of the warrants were served in San Luis Obispo, another in Los Angeles County and the fourth in Washington state.
- Investigators said the warrants were for very specific items.
April 2020
- Evidence from previous search warrants led detectives to serve an additional warrant at Paul’s home.
- During the search, officials said they found evidence related to Smart’s murder.
March 2021
- Search warrants were issued for the Arroyo Grande home of Paul Flores’ father, Ruben Flores, 80.
- Investigators used cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar to search the home.
April 2021
- Both Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores were arrested in connection with Smart’s murder.
- Paul Flores, who had been long-time person of interest in Smart’s disappearance case, was named the main suspect in the case.
14 April 2021
- San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said Smart was killed during an attempted rape by Paul Flores in his dorm room and his father helped hide her body.
19 April 2021
- Paul Flores and Ruben Flores plead not guilty in connection with Smart’s disappearance.
18 July 2022
- Opening statements begin.
- Paul and Ruben Flores are being tried separately, but at the same time with two different juries.
3 October 2022
- After nearly three months of testimony, delays and closing statements begin in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas, California.
- Jurors heard closing statements in the case against Paul Flores.
- Prosecutor Chris Peuvrelle told jurors that ‘the truth is that Kristin Smart is dead and the evidence is clear that she was killed by Paul Flores.’
- Defense attorney Robert Sanger argued the case is straightforward: ‘There’s no evidence of a murder, so that’s really the end of it.’
4 October 2022
- Closing statements are concluded and jurors are dismissed for deliberation. They will determine whether or not Paul Flores is guilty of killing Kristin Smart
5 October 2022
- Closing statements in the case against Ruben Flores begin.