Climate tipping points could lock in unstoppable changes to the planet. How close are they?

Continued emissions of greenhouse gases can lead to climate tipping points. These are self-sustaining shifts in the climate system that would include devastating changes, such as sea level rise, even if all emissions stopped.

The first major review in 2008 identified nine parts of the climate system that are prone to tilt, including ice sheets, ocean currents and large forests. Since then, huge advances in climate modeling and a deluge of new observations and records from ancient climate change have given scientists a much clearer picture of these tilting elements. Others have also been proposed, such as permafrost around the Arctic (permanently frozen ground that could release more carbon if thawed).

Estimates of the warming levels at which these elements could tip over have fallen since 2008. The collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet was once considered a risk when warming reached 3°C-5°C above the Earth’s pre-industrial average temperature. It is now thought that possible at current warming levels.

In our new review From the past 15 years of research, myself and colleagues found that we cannot rule out the possibility that five tipping points are triggered at this point when global warming is about 1.2 °C. Four of these five become more likely if global warming exceeds 1.5°C.

These are sobering conclusions. not all the reporting however, captured the nuance of our study. So this is what our findings actually mean.

Uncertain thresholds

We synthesized the results of over 200 studies to estimate the heating thresholds for each tilting element. The best estimate was either one that merged multiple studies or one that was judged to be particularly reliable. For example, data on when ice sheets had retreated in the past and modeling studies indicate that the Greenland ice sheet is likely to collapse at more than 1.5°C. We also estimate the minimum and maximum thresholds at which collapse is possible: model estimates for Greenland range from 0.8°C to 3.0°C.

Within this range, tipping becomes more likely as warming increases. We defined tipping as possible (but not yet likely) when warming is above the minimum but below the best estimate, and probably above the best estimate. We also assessed how confident we are with each estimate. For example, we are more confident in our estimates for the collapse of the Greenland ice sheet than those for abrupt permafrost thaw.

This uncertainty means we don’t expect four climate tipping points to be triggered in the first year global temperatures reach 1.5°C (which climate scientists say may be possible in the next year). five years), or even when the average temperature over several years reaches somewhere in the next 1.5°C few decades. Instead, every fraction of a degree makes tipping more likely, but we don’t know exactly when tipping becomes unavoidable.

This is especially true of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets. While our assessment suggests their collapse is likely to become above 1.5°C, ice sheets are so massive that they are changing very slowly. Collapse would take thousands of years, and the processes that cause it require warming to stay above the threshold for decades. If warming returned below the threshold before the tipping started, it could be that ice sheets temporarily exceed their threshold without collapsing.

For some other tipping points, the change will likely be more widespread. We estimate that both tropical coral reef die-off and abrupt permafrost thaw are possible at current warming levels. But thresholds vary between reefs and permafrost patches. Both are already happens in some places, but in our estimation these changes become much more widespread in a comparable time above 1.5°C.

Elsewhere, small patches of Amazon and northern forests may tip over into a savanna-like state first, bypassing a more catastrophic die-off across the forest. Fashion model Results yet to be published suggest that Amazon tips can take place in different regions with different warming levels rather than as one big event.

There may also not be a well-defined threshold for some tilting elements. Ancient climate data suggests ocean currents in the North Atlantic could change dramatically from strong, as they are, to weak as a result of both warming and melting freshwater from Greenland disrupting circulation. Recent Modeling suggests that the threshold for the collapse of the Atlantic circulation depends on how quickly warming increases among other factors that are difficult to measure, making it highly uncertain.

In the danger zone

There are signs that some tipping points are already approaching. Degradation and drought have made parts of the Amazon less resistant to disturbances such as fire and… emit more carbon than they absorb.

The leading edge of some retreating glaciers in western Antarctica are only miles away of the unstoppable retreat. Early warning signs in climate monitoring data (such as bigger and longer swings in how many glaciers are melting each year) suggest that parts of the Greenlandic Ice Sheet and Atlantic circulation are also destabilizing.

These signals cannot tell us exactly how close we are to tipping points, only that destabilization is underway and approaching a tipping point. The most we can be sure of is that any fraction of further warming will destabilize these tipping elements more and make initiating self-sustaining changes more likely.

This strengthens the case for ambitious emissions reductions in line with the Paris agreement goal of halting warming to 1.5°C. This would reduce the likelihood of multiple climate tipping points emerging, even if we cannot rule out the possibility of reaching some soon.

