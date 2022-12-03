Claudia Winkleman ‘is set to host her own BBC chat show and has already filmed the pilot episode’

[noscript_1]

Beloved TV star Claudia Winkleman is reportedly ready to host her own BBC chat show.

The 50-year-old Stricly Come Dancing host has already filmed a pilot episode of The Claudia Winkleman Show with So Television, which produces Graham Norton’s show, according to The sun.

Claudia is currently fronting the new BBC1 series The Traitors, which has been catching a storm with viewers and will be recommissioned for a second series next year.

A source told the publication of her new chat show: Claudia is fast becoming one of the most popular presenters on the Beeb.

‘Her talk show pilot was appreciated by executives and there is already a lot of attention for it.

“She has a razor sharp wit and knows everyone in the industry, so she would be perfect.”

Claudia’s representatives have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

Claudia is best known for hosting Strictly with Tess Daly, but has also presented on shows such as The Great British Sewing Bee, Hell’s Kitchen and Best Home Cook.

It comes after Claudia spoke earlier this week about having to be “mean” while hosting her new reality game show The Traitors.

The TV presenter appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her new series, which is based on the Dutch program De Verraders.

It sees contestants selected by Claudia as ‘The Traitors’, before each day secretly plotting to ‘kill’ their fellow players without their knowledge, and attempt to steal the prize money.

Speaking about hosting the series, Claudia admitted she had to do something that made her feel “really uncomfortable” while talking about having to be “mean” in her role.

On the upcoming episode of the chat show hosted by Graham, Claudia said cryptically, “I’m not mean all the time, but I did have to do something in the beginning that made me feel really uncomfortable.

“I loved them all, but I knew too much about everyone, so I had to stay separate from them all.”

Claudia further admitted that she initially turned down the chance to host the reality game show, before changing her mind when she watched the original Dutch version.

She said: ‘I initially said no, but then watched the Dutch version and I cried. I liked it so much and said, ‘Please, let me do it.’ I was so lucky that I did.’

The show sees contestants sign up before a small number of players are secretly selected by Claudia to be The Traitors. The rest of the players are known as ‘The Faithful’ and none of The Faithful know who The Traitors are.

Players are then eliminated when The Traitors secretly meet and decide to ‘kill’ one of The Faithful. The next morning, when the group gathers for breakfast, the ‘murdered’ player does not appear.

Later in the day, all players must meet at the ’round table’ and ‘banish’ the player they suspect is a traitor.

The person they choose then reveals whether they are a Traitor or a Believer before being eliminated from the show.

At the end of the game, the few remaining players share the prize pool if they are all loyal, but if there is still a traitor among them, the traitor takes all the prize money.

Producer Mike Cotton said of the show, “The series is an unnerving psychological adventure game and Claudia is a huge fan of the format and is the perfect puppeteer to oversee this dramatic game set in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.”

Claudia is the host of the unnerving series and discussed the program during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.