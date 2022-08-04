Claire Danes shows off her fit physique in a string bikini as she enjoys a beach day  in Malibu

Advertisement

Hollywood veteran Claire Danes normally spends her time in New York City, but Thursday the actress enjoyed the sand and sea in California’s Malibu.

The Homeland star, 43, showed off her fit physique in a current print black and white bikini with a halter top and low-cut bottoms as she enjoyed a little personal time at the beach.

The Emmy winner’s freshly cut blonde bob was styled straight, but the wind swept her tendrils.

The red carpet fixture appeared makeup-free and wore large dark sunglasses to protect against the sun’s glare.

The busy artist has been working on the FX Limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble, starring Jesse Eisenberg’s estranged wife Toby Fleishman.

The nine-episode series was created by author Taffy Brodesser-Akner, following character Toby Fleishman, a doctor and recently divorced woman who wades into the mysterious world of online dating.

While he finds himself having much more success than he imagined, his life is turned upside down when his Claire’s character, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with the kids.

Toby must combine his parenting responsibilities with a new promotion at the hospital where he works and all the eligible women Manhattan has to offer… while also discovering what happened to Rachel and their failed marriage.

Claire currently calls New York her home, where she lives with her husband, Hugh Dancy, 47, and their two children Cyrus, 12, and Rowan three.

She is currently starring in the Apple TV+ miniseries, The Essex Serpent.

Claire stars as a widow who travels to a small town in response to reports of the re-emergence of a mythical snake.

The program starring Tom Hiddleston, 41, and Clemence Poesy, 39, received a 76 percent from Rotten Tomatoes.