Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber look more in love than ever in Canada during lake trip

Supermodel Cindy Crawford took to Instagram to share her and husband Rande Gerber’s most recent summer getaway.

The couple, who have been married for nearly a quarter of a century and share two children Kaia and Presley, reached their retreat at the lake house on Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Canada, and posted their first image that read “Welcome to Gerber Island.”

Crawford and Gerber’s Canadian retreat is indeed built on their own private seven-acre island in ‘cottage country’ in central Ontario.

Summer Fun: Supermodel Cindy Crawford took to Instagram to share her and husband Rande Gerber’s most recent summer excursion

Home Alone: ​​This private island and classically designed lake house gives Crawford and Gerber privacy

The pair look like they fit right into their lavish lakeside life as they pose in front of their boat docked neatly behind them and several Adirondacks seats line up to prove their lakeside home. one of tranquility and family.

In the first photo, the power couple is barefoot.

Crawford wears a long-sleeved white cover-up with small white tassels along the sleeve cuffs and bottom hem.

Her pretty face, without makeup and with natural hair, exudes calm and relaxation as it pops out from underneath a white baseball cap with Gerber’s Casamigos Tequila logo over it.

Playing Footsies: Crawford gives a glimpse into the lake harbor life the couple created

Love is work: 25 years of marriage to Gerber, maybe this is the key to healthy, long-lasting marriages

Gerber looks just as chill with his more upscale style in light gray shorts, a green T-shirt, a gray baseball cap and a bright green palm tree on his head. The celebrities look happy and healthy in the Instagram post.

Crawford also shared additional images in a separate Instagram post.

Captioned “First Photo Dump of Summer,” Crawford gives a glimpse into the luxurious yet tranquil lakeside haven she and her husband have created.

The first image is of the couple’s feet casually resting on what appears to be their large living room table.

All that’s missing is a grizzly bear! Crawford also shared additional images in a separate Instagram post. Captioned “First Photo Dump of Summer,” Crawford gives a glimpse into the luxurious yet tranquil lakeside haven she and her husband have created

The supermodel’s diet: She puts blueberries on toast with almond butter. Donuts were also seen

Crawford’s feet in brown moccasin-style slippers lined with fur with a red Canadian maple leaf on it and Gerber barefoot, the photo instills a sense of comfort and intimacy between the couple.

Crawford has been quoted before about her love of cooking and baking for her family. The second image, breakfast and the emphasis on a piece of toast topped with wild blueberries, personifies her love of nurturing her family.

The third photo in Crawford’s carousel is of the picturesque outdoor lounge. Perched on a cliff of their granite island, it seems to be a serene place, perfect for conversation and reading.

Who could say no to this? She also shared a view of the lake and the covered terrace

Of note is the fourth image Crawford shares. An image from a page from a book on her Kindle where she circled the excerpt: “That was the secret to a happy marriage: step away from the anger.” Now that we’ve been married to Gerber for 25 years, this may be the key to healthy, long-lasting marriages.

The last two images Crawford shares are of freshly picked apples in a basket on the porch and the moon smiling on the calm lake at dusk. Each image evokes a sense of calm.

It’s unclear if Kaia and Presley joined their parents at Lake Muskoka this time around, but one thing’s for sure: The classically designed lakefront home is one that Crawford and Gerber are most familiar with. Simplicity, privacy and good energy – are all hallmarks of an incredible summer home.