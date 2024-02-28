Cindy Crawford, 58, looks sensational in leather pants as she scores a goal at a Chicago hockey game as her friend Linda Evangelista says: “I’m so jealous!”

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cindy Crawford hit the ice last weekend.

The 58-year-old supermodel was spotted at the Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings game.

The Vogue cover girl was celebrating the team retiring hockey player Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey.

Crawford was with her husband Rande Gerber of Casamigos as they attended the game as friends of Chelios in images shared on Instagram.

Cindy later posted on Instagram that she was honored to help celebrate his “legendary career” in hockey.

During the second intermission, several of Chelios’ special guests took turns on the ice during a Shoot the Puck challenge.

Cindy Crawford hit the ice last weekend. The 58-year-old supermodel was seen at the Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings game

The Vogue cover girl was celebrating the team retiring hockey player Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey.

Crawford was with her husband Rande Gerber of Casamigos as they attended the game as friends of Chelios.

Cindy later posted on Instagram that she was honored to help celebrate his ‘legendary career’ in hockey.

Participants included Chelios’ youngest daughter Tara, Crawford, former Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

“It’s an honor to celebrate our friend @chrischelios7 for such a legendary career as Number 7,” Cindy wrote on Instagram.

Her model friend Linda Evangelista commented: ‘I’m so jealous!!! ♥️’

Crawford was wearing a comfortable white sweater. He added black leather pants and shin-high black boots.

The court expert shot from the center of the ice and was the only one to score a goal.

Crawford, who, according to the game’s host, had not held a hockey stick before Sunday, missed his first two opportunities to “score on one of three openings on a goalie cutback.”

His third attempt, however, went five holes and the crowd cheered in approval.

A YouTube video shows her effortlessly doing the shot in front of the crowd and then high-fiving everyone around her.

Crawford poses with other guests at the celebrations in honor of the player Chelios

She is seen here with her long-time husband Gerber; together they have children Kaia and Presley

The viewer was also seen in a VIP box while posing with a pet.

“She’s the only one who made it,” the game’s host told NBC/5. ‘Good for her.’

The former supermodel is a native of DeKalb, Illinois and a graduate of Northwestern University.

A handful of other special guests were present at the ceremony, including 1990s Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.