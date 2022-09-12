Cindy Crawford, 56, reveals she attended Burning Man with daughter Kaia Gerber, 21, last week

<!–

Supermodel Cindy Crawford attended Burning Man last week and shared photos of the experience on Instagram on Sunday

The first time “Burner” posted a trio of photos, she reminisced about the impromptu visit to Nevada’s Black Rock City, noting that she shared the experience with her daughter Kaia Gerber, who recently turned 21.

Burning Man, an annual event focused on self-expression, self-reliance, art, music and community, is built on an do-it-yourself ethos and is known to instill a deeper understanding of the self in attendees.

Fun Mom: Supermodel Cindy Crawford went to Burning Man with her daughter Kaia last week and shared photos of the experience on Instagram on Sunday

Crawford kicked off her photos with a selfie in the desert.

While oversized polarized glasses shielded her eyes from sun and dust, the makeup-free beauty looked festival chic, as she wore a khaki bandana around her neck, a black bathing suit top and tousled windblown hair.

One of this year’s art installations loomed behind her, and her caption read: ‘…the playa’s surreal roughness and inspiring beauty allowed me to reconnect with my virginal self – adventurous, fun, curious and carefree.’

Making it happen: Burning Man attracts people from all walks of life and annually calls them to the Nevada desert, where art and creativity take center stage

The model, who attended the event with her daughter and veteran ‘Burners’, seemed to blend in quite nicely with the notoriously hot and creative event.

In a second image, she posed in the gigantic sculpture of a human head, freestanding on a dry, sun-baked playa.

Cindy continued her unabashed vulnerability, continuing, “Sometimes the roles we play in ‘real’ life are separate from our joyful selves, and only when we’re way out of our comfort zone do we have no choice but to look within.”

A certain resemblance: Kaia Gerber celebrated her 21st birthday at the Burning Man festival with her supermodel mother

Burning Man attracts people from all walks of life and annually calls them to the Nevada desert, where art and creativity take center stage.

This year, other celebrities included Paris Hilton, Karlie Kloss, Diplo, Adrien Grenier and dozens of others.

Cindy and Kaia, who left at the last minute when friends invited them, seemed to have benefited from the expedition.