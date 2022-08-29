CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews the weekend’s TV: Superintendent Ted’s got a new cop show

ridley

How many sleuths do you know with a passion for music? There’s Morse and his opera, Holmes with his violin, Rebus and his obsession with classical rock, the jazz-loving Rev Sidney Chambers in Grantchester.

Not to mention the original Singing Detective, Michael Gambon, who played crime writer Philip Marlow in 1986.

Adrian Dunbar, a pin-up for ladies who love surly and gray with their brassware, takes that role literally, in Ridley (ITV). In an attempt to crack a murder investigation, he mused at a piano in an empty bar, singing The Mountains Of Morne.

And when the matter was settled, he serenaded a crowd in the same bar with another mournful song called Coles Corner. “Cold city lights glow,” he moaned. ‘The traffic of life flows. . .’

Dunbar, loved as the hot-tempered Supt Ted Hastings in Line Of Duty, has a solid voice, melodic and not too light. There’s more to him than “Jesus-Mary-and-the-little-donkey-sucking-diesel” slogans.

Ridley is a solid, if unimaginative attempt to build a crime show around him – not a rollercoaster of betrayal and police corruption, but a brewing drama in the Vera or Shetland tradition.

He is a retired cop mourning his wife and daughter who were killed in an arson attack that targeted him. Haunted by a case he couldn’t solve, the kidnapping of a child, he returns to police work as a civilian adviser, under the detective inspector who was once his protégé – played by Bronagh Waugh.

There’s sometimes a touch of crime by number about it all, with stereotypical characters like the explosive high-ranking officer (Terence Maynard) or the jaded pathologist (Georgie Glen).

But Yorkshire’s rural atmosphere is powerful, with damp farms and backward caravan sites – a sort of James Herriot noir.

ITV has striven to create a great Sunday night crime drama, something to replace Endeavour. Murder In Provence and Professor T have been good attempts, but Ridley is the most promising yet.

The first series of The Capture (BBC1) in 2019 was also promising, although it got too complicated and improbable.

When it returns, with Holliday Grainger’s detective DCI Rachel Carey now embedded in the security forces, the cartoonish aspects have been cut away to leave a slick thriller.

The first episode opened with a confident, cinematic sequence when a hit man walked through an apartment building, invisible to CCTV cameras.

Motion-sensitive lights flickered on, elevator doors slid shut, but the monitors didn’t register anyone—until a man shot a bullet through the brain with his eye on a peephole. That started a murder investigation and also raised the central theme of The Capture, that in a world of CGI and Photoshop we can no longer believe what we see on screen.

Once a picture was worth a thousand words. Now it tells a thousand lies. Paapa Essiedu is believable as the brisk minister Isaac Turner who shows off his kids for the media but leaves his wife (Charlie Murphy) serious about raising them.

With the plot highlighting the risks to British security posed by Chinese surveillance technology, writer Ben Chanan’s script details the reasons why our government can never trust Beijing — without making politics or science work.

The climax, with a “deep fake” video version of Turner being interviewed on Newsnight, was as plausible as it was clever. CGI deception could be the ultimate escape for politicians. They will be able to deny all their promises. . . and blame digital doubles.