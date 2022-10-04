Christina Aguilera is casual cool in Balenciaga cap and jean jacket with her daughter

Christina Aguilera was spotted enjoying her Monday afternoon with her eight-year-old daughter Summer in glamorous Beverly Hills.

The Grammy award-winning singer, 41, showed off her sense of style as she stepped out to run some important errands in the star-studded city.

The mother of two recently returned from attending the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2022, where she was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award.

Monday outing: Christina Aguilera, 41, was pictured enjoying an afternoon run with her daughter Summer in Beverly Hills

The Genie In A Bottle hitmaker opted for stylish comfort while soaking up the California sun.

The talented beauty wore figure-hugging black leggings and a plain white T-shirt.

Christina added an oversized light blue denim jacket to complete her overall look for the day.

The Voice judge slipped into a pair of black Balenciaga open-toe sandals that cost around $395, according to the luxury brand’s website.

Stylish duo: the mother-daughter duo seemed to enjoy quality time together in the warm afternoon

Christina’s blond locks fell straight over her shoulders and were covered with a printed black Balenciaga cap.

She put on fashionable black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the hot sun.

The Beautiful singer chose not to carry a heavy purse or purse on her errands, instead she was pictured with her phone and a water bottle in her hand.

Her daughter, Summer, who she shares with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, was seen wearing a printed shirt, shorts and a white bucket hat.

Christina shares her oldest son, 14-year-old Max, with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Back from a trip: The Grammy Award-winning singer recently returned from attending Billboard’s Latin Music Week which took place in Miami

Stunning: Christina shares her daughter Summer with her current fiancé Matthew Rutler and her son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman

When we talk about her daughter, Summer, during an interview with Billboard earlier in March, the pop singer explained whether her daughter is a big fan of her music.

“She’s trying to find out,” Christina said, referring to her daughter who didn’t quite know how famous her mother really is in the industry.

‘I certainly don’t take my work home with me. I’m not like ‘hey, listen to mommy’s new music,’ she added with humor. “At home it’s like sweatpants, mommy vibes, like I want to chill out.”

“But it’s also cool when she sees me perform in front of a lot of people,” the singer explained.

Special Evening: The pop star sang her song, La Reina, on stage at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards last month in late September

Recognition: Hitmaker A Genie In A Bottle accepted the Spirit of Hope Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on September 29

During the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards held at the end of September, Christina was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award.

The special recognition is given to an artist or group that has done significant philanthropic and humanitarian work outside the music industry.

During her heartfelt speech, Christina emotionally expressed“When I came into this industry as a young girl, I promised myself that I would use my voice and position for something deeper than just making records.”

“I wanted my songs to have real purpose and meaning,” she said, adding, “I realize that sharing my story is vital for connecting with others who may be struggling to make their own.” to have a voice.’

She also sang her song, La Reina, at the star-studded awards ceremony. La Luz, the third part of her ninth studio album titled Aguilera, was also released on September 29.