Christian Eriksen says ‘good connection’ with Bruno Fernandes has helped settle in at Man United

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen says his ‘good relationship’ with Bruno Fernandes has helped him settle at Old Trafford.

The Dane has become a vital part of Erik ten Hag’s United side and has found himself operating in a slightly deeper role than before, now often paired with Scott McTominay in a midfield duo.

However, Eriksen says he is not concerned with ‘the positional matters’ and suggests he is still the ‘same player’ from his days at Tottenham not too long ago.

Eriksen claimed he and Fernandes have ‘different qualities’ that allow them to succeed

When asked if he and Fernandes had a relationship on the pitch, Eriksen told the club website: ‘Certainly and it doesn’t surprise me. I mean, some people see us as players who are very similar, but they probably just look at the stats and don’t see us, the player and the qualities.

“We have different qualities, a different style of play and I think with Bruno and in general I get to know all my teammates better. I also learn how they run, how they want the ball, how they move and how I move around the court for them.

“We’re starting to get that connection. It’s a good connection with Bruno and it’s nice to have such a good footballer for me.’

On Ten Hag’s side, the Dane has been used in a deeper role, which in turn has licensed Fernandes to create in the final third – with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on either side of him.

This came to fruition in United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal last month, where Eriksen split the midfield with a pass to Fernandes, who then found Rashford on target.

About his deeper role, Eriksen said: “I don’t know, I’m kind of surprised at all the positional stuff. All the games, even when I was with Spurs, I started out as a winger, but often fell down to get the ball, collect it and help build it up, so that hasn’t really changed in that sense.

“Obviously you start on the pitch in different positions, then it’s how the team plays and how the team wants to move, how the manager wants the team to move and then you go from there.

“I still feel like I’m the same player as before, maybe I’m a little further from the goal in some matches, but it’s not like I haven’t been there before.”

At Tottenham, alongside Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, Eriksen was often in a more attacking position, but he was also tasked with strengthening midfield and helping build the game during Pochettino’s tenure.

Eriksen’s praise comes shortly after Fernandes spoke highly of his Danish team-mate, insisting that he “makes my game easier”.

Fernandes told United .’s official website: ‘It is very good to play with Christian. He’s a player who can find passes, who can find pockets and obviously makes my game easier because he can find me when I move between the lines.

“It’s something that’s not easy to do. He is a quality player and someone who has shown in the past that he has quality in the Premier League, the Italian League and even for his national team.

Erik ten Hag hopes that his duo will be at full speed when they travel to the Etihad on Sunday for the Manchester derby.