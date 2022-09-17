Chrissy Teigen addresses brutal trolls after opening up about life-saving abortion

Chrissy Teigen has responded to the brutal comments she has received from online trolls after she opened up about having a life-saving abortion – which resulted in the death of her late son Jack in September 2020.

The 36-year-old actress, who is married to John Legend, explained that she made the “tough decision” to terminate the pregnancy at 20 weeks after coming to terms with the fact that neither she nor Jack would likely survive.

She took to Twitter on Friday to express the despicable hatred she received, explaining that it doesn’t affect her.

Bullying: Chrissy Teigen has responded to the brutal comments she has received from online trolls after she opened up about having a life-saving abortion – resulting in the death of her late son Jack in September 2020

Hit Back: She took to Twitter on Friday to express the despicable hatred she received, explaining that it doesn’t affect her

Chrissy wrote: ‘I knew this was going to happen, and honestly I’ve seen you do your worst, so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel any worse, though.’

Several have claimed Chrissy is “lying” about her ordeal, while others say she’s “trying to stay relevant.”

Another wrote: ‘Sorry you lost your child, but stop milking this story’.

A third added: she’s such a drama queen, she needs therapy.”

In a follow-up tweet, Chrissy revealed that these posts came from the comment section of a glamor magazine, calling them “cheeky.”

Chrissy wrote: ‘I knew this was going to happen, and honestly I’ve seen you do your worst, so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel any worse, though.’

According to THRChrissy confessed: “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby who had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together, until a few months ago,’

The couple had previously said that Jack died due to complications caused by partial placental abruption, which is when the placenta detaches from the uterus, depriving the baby of oxygen and bleeding profusely in the mother.

Chrissy is currently pregnant with her and John’s fourth child. They share daughter Luna Simone, six, and son Miles Theodore, four.

Cheeky: In a follow-up tweet, Chrissy revealed that these posts were from the comments section of a glamor magazine, calling them “cheeky”

She spoke candidly about accepting her abortion in 2020 as she appeared on Thursday at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit in Beverly Hills.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make many difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” the star began.

“Halfway through it became very clear that he wouldn’t survive, and neither would I without medical intervention.”

‘Hard decision’: John Legend’s wife, 36, explained she made the ‘tough decision’ to terminate pregnancy at 20 weeks after coming to terms with the fact that neither she nor Jack would likely survive

Though she had long considered Jack’s death a miscarriage, Chrissy said it was her husband John who helped her realize she had actually had an abortion.

The revelation came amid the shocking Supreme Court decision to undo Roe V. Wade, who protected the right to abortion, last June.

Chrissy admitted it came as a “shock” to her.

“I fell silent and felt weird that I hadn’t understood it that way. I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage.

“And I got really frustrated that I didn’t say what it was in the first place, and I felt stupid that it had taken me over a year to really understand that we’d had an abortion,” she admitted.

Family: They share daughter Luna Simone, six, and son Miles Theodore, four; seen the family in april

In the final weeks of her pregnancy with Jack, Chrissy used Instagram to report on her complications.

In particular, Cravings founder was: experiencing uncontrollable bleeding. She was forced to wear adult diapers and placed on bed rest.

On September 30, 2020, Chrissy returned to the platform to report that doctors were unable to control her bleeding despite multiple blood transfusions.

Expecting: Chrissy is currently pregnant with her and John’s fourth child

“We have never been able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote, before revealing that Jack didn’t survive.

“To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first moments of your life were so complicated that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” read another part of Chrissy’s post.

Along with her heartbreaking text, Chrissy added a slideshow of black-and-white photos of herself in a hospital bed as she and John grieved their child.

One photo showed the couple crying and rocking their late son, while another saw a distraught Chrissy sitting on the edge of her hospital bed with tears streaming down her face.

Heartbreaking: On September 30, 2020, Chrissy returned to the platform to report that doctors were unable to control her bleeding despite multiple blood transfusions

Not long after, she revealed she wouldn’t be able to carry a child again, writing on Instagram: “I love being pregnant so much, and I’m sad I never will.”

In a blog post published on Medium in October 2020, Chrissy described how the partial placental abruption drastically changed the course of her pregnancy.

“By this point I had already come to terms with what would happen: I would have an epidural and be made to give birth to our 20 week old boy who would never have survived in my tummy (excuse these simple terms), ‘ she wrote.

In another clip, she recalled the moment the doctor told her that Jack would not survive and that the pregnancy also put her own life in danger.

“After a few nights in the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either.’

In honor of Jack, Chrissy and John planted a tree in their house for him in Thai tradition.

“In Thai tradition, it’s important to us that we always embrace those we’ve lost, and they’re never, ever gone.

“This tree being planted in the house, the whole reason I wanted it was that Jack’s ashes could be in that ground and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree,” she said. .

Earlier this year, Chrissy informed fans that she was undergoing IVF treatment, despite previously claiming she would no longer be able to conceive.

She completed treatment in March, and in August the couple confirmed they were expecting their fourth child together.