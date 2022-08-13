Chrissie Swan shows off her 90kg weight loss in sportswear as she trains for 300km charity walk

Chrissie Swan looks fit and determined as she takes the stairs for her charity walk following her dramatic weight loss during Covid lockdowns.

On Friday, the radio host, 48, donned an all-black STAX activewear set that included tights and a long-sleeved, zip-up shirt.

She kept her brown hair loose and fluttered in the breeze as she dragged a Coles shopping bag and mustard backpack in the side pocket.

On Friday, Chrissie Swan showed off her 90kg weight loss in sportswear as she trained for her 300km charity walk

The TV host had headphones plugged in as she walked to raise money for the Fred Hollows Foundation, as she browsed some stores and her local Sussan.

It comes after Chrissie lost a significant amount of weight starting in early 2020 during lockdowns.

The judge of Masked Singer, who has lost 90 kg since the start of her journey, previously attributed her weight loss to daily walks and quitting alcohol.

Chrissie recently decided to stop publicly discussing her weight loss.

“I think the reason I’m not talking about anything now is because I’ve been doing that for the past 20 years,” she told Stellar magazine in July.

“I ended up in such a toxic environment, and it didn’t make me feel good. And it didn’t help me, and it didn’t help anyone else. And it just promotes interest in a woman’s body, which is irrelevant,” she added.

Chrissie briefly discussed her weight loss earlier this year in an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly.

She said the “huge” lifestyle changes she’d made over the past 12 months had improved her life in so many ways.

“I’m not going to talk about the size of my a**e. I’m not going to tell you what I eat in a day. Because I’ve read those stories and they make me feel bad about myself,” she told the magazine.

Chrissie has continued to meet her fitness goals by setting herself a new goal: to run 300 km in one month for the Fred Hollows Foundation.

She announced last week that she will be “stamping on the sidewalk” every day in August to raise money for the blindness charity.

‘I’m doing it again! It’s August and that means I’ll be walking 300km to restore sight to people with preventable blindness,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It only costs $25 to restore one’s eyesight. That’s great for me! Will you stand behind me? Last year we raised over $80,000 (that’s over 3,200 people who can see again thanks to you!?) This year I’m aiming for $100,000!’

Chrissie has continued to meet her fitness goals by setting herself a new goal: to walk 300 km in one month for the Fred Hollows Foundation

She concluded: ‘Whatever you can spare – there’s a link in my bio. I’ll keep you posted when I go. Let’s do this!’

Chrissie took part in the challenge at this time last year, initially aiming to hit 150km and later extending her target to 300km.

According to an Instagram post last year, she clocked more than 310 miles and told her followers that a company had offered to double her donations for the next $15,000.