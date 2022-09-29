Chris Sutton hits out at UEFA for ‘awful’ decision over concussion substitution

UEFA has been accused of endangering players’ lives due to the lack of concussion replacement protocols.

England star Beth Mead suffered a head injury during Arsenal’s Champions League match against Ajax on Wednesday, but the forward could not be replaced as Arsenal had already used his regular subtitles.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall had primed Lina Hurtig for an 87-minute concussion, but reacted angrily when told the substitution wouldn’t be possible, saying, “What do you mean, “no?!”.

Mead (right) left for her own safety, but Arsenal had to finish the game with 10 players, resulting in a 1-0 win and 3-2 in all.

“What a terrible, insidious, ignorant, potentially lethal decision it is that these leagues have no safety net of any kind to support those suspected of concussion,” said Sportsmail columnist Chris Sutton, a vigorous campaigner on head injuries in football. .

“It’s in the Premier League, the Women’s Super League and other competitions. But it is not in European football. Arsenal ended up with 10 players when Mead left and no one replaced her. The club did the right thing and yet they were effectively punished for it by finishing their fixture shy.

“What if, next time this happens in a Champions League game, that player with a possible concussion doesn’t want to leave the field? What if they stay? What if they hurt their already fragile heads again?

“I don’t necessarily think additional permanent replacements for concussion are the best choice – I prefer the temporary option, where a player is replaced for at least 10 minutes while he or she is assessed privately. But have nothing at all? That is just downright dangerous and UEFA should be ashamed of itself.’

In the Premier League and Women’s Super League, the concussion trial will last at least until the end of this season. But UEFA has no plans to introduce it into their tournaments, despite Wednesday’s controversy.

Eidevall said of head injuries, “It can affect the rest of your life, so that means the decisions have to be very good not to stick.”

There was further controversy after the goalposts at Stadion De Toekomst were found to be 10cm too small before they were repaired during the pre-match warm-up.

Ajax admitted in a statement that a mistake had been made after maintenance work.

“We obviously regret this and will adjust the procedure to prevent incidents like this in the future,” the club said.