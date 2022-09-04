Chris Hemsworth’s dad, 67, keeps up with his Thor star during Father’s Day workout

<!–

Chris Hemsworth has shared a sweaty workout with his dad Craig, 67, on the occasion of Father’s Day in Australia.

The actor, 39, uploaded an Instagram clip of himself doing a hard workout at the gym with his dad on Sunday.

“Just had a really fun training session with my dad, I thought I’d teach him some more, but turns out the old dog has a few tricks up his sleeve,” Chris wrote alongside the video.

The father-son duo’s workout involved 12 bicep curls with heavy dumbbells.

Chris continued with the pair doing push-up claps, completing 10 reps and doing a farmer’s carry for 10 yards.

The pair then moved on to the medicine ball pass, doing 10 reps, and the medicine ball pass front squat, completing another 10 reps.

Chris was eager to praise his father, with whom he has been training in the gym since childhood.

“Some of my best childhood memories are workouts with my dad,” he began with nostalgia.

Chris went on to reveal that his father had made him an obstacle out of a piece of wood during his childhood.

“I used to compete in the 110m hurdles but didn’t have enough space to train because we lived on a very steep hill,” he said.

“My dad built me ​​a single hurdle of wood and I used the 15-foot driveway that we had to practice over and over.”

‘Just him and I until the sun went down having fun, laughing. I got 2 state medals with his help. Here we are 25 years still smiling and still moving.

Chris went on to reveal that his father made him a hurdle out of a piece of wood during his childhood, which helped propel his lifelong love of fitness.

He ended by wishing his father a ‘Happy Father’s Day’.

It comes after Chris finished filming Mad Max prequel Furiosa in Sydney last week.

The film features a small cameo from his father, who plays a post-apocalyptic biker.

Thor star has posted throwback photos of Craig with his brothers and their mother Leonie Hemsworth (right) on what appeared to be a camping trip during their childhood

Movie fans will be pleased to see that filming has resumed after production was halted earlier this month after director George Miller contracted Covid-19.

Obviously Miller, 77, tested positive and had to isolate himself at his home in Sydney.

Furiosa is a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, starring actress Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character.

Furiosa began production in Broken Hill in April, and scenes were also filmed in various locations in New South Wales.