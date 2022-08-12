Chris Hemsworth shows off rippling muscles as he takes off his wetsuit while surfing with brothers

Chris Hemsworth showed off his famous Thor physique when he took off his swimsuit on Thursday during a surf session with his brothers in Byron Bay to celebrate his 39th birthday.

The Hollywood hunk slid his board between his thighs and pushed the top half of the suit around his hips to get more comfortable before walking along the beach.

Chris took to the waves on his big day to do what he loves most: surfing with his equally handsome brothers, Luke and Liam Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth (pictured) celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday by surfing in Byron Bay

Chris did a few tricks on his white and auburn board, and later bonded with his oldest brother Luke, 41, as they walked along the beach.

Meanwhile, Liam, the youngest at age 32, was seen casually gliding through a much bigger wave.

The star of the Hunger Games came back to shore with a big smile on his face and laughed with one of the friends the trio had brought with them.

However, it seemed that his swimsuit became uncomfortable as he adjusted moments later during the outing.

Chris showed off his famous physique from Thor as he took off a swimsuit during a surf session with her brothers

The Hollywood hunk slid his board between his thighs and pushed the top half of the suit down and around his hips to get more comfortable before walking along the beach

Chris showed off his wavy back muscles as he tried on the suit

Chris turned 39 on Thursday and spent the day doing what he loves most

The Thor star appears nowhere near being 39 years old, while closer to 40. coming

As Luke joined in the fun, he seemed content to wade through the shallows with his board and walk along the beach with Chris when they were done for the day.

It comes after Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky celebrated his birthday by posting an apparently naked photo of the star in the bath with a parrot on his head.

The Spanish model and actress, 46, shared the photo on Instagram in honor of her husband’s birthday.

Chris did a few tricks on his white and auburn board

He later bonded with his older brother Luke when they were done for the day

Chris glided through the water with ease while spending a few hours in the surf

“Congratulations to my favorite parrot trainer, nanny and woman tamer,” she captioned the post.

She continued, “There’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back,” before writing more in Spanish.

Elsa uploaded the photo along with two others, including one of the Thor stars struggling with their three children: daughter India, nine, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, both eight.

Meanwhile, Liam, the youngest Hemsworth, was seen casually gliding through a much bigger wave

The star of the Hunger Games came to wade back to shore with a big smile on his face and laughed with one of the friends the trio had brought with them

However, it seemed that his swimsuit became uncomfortable as he adjusted a little later during the outing

Liam was seen watching the waves as he entered the water

He pushed back his perfect hair while looking at the photographers

The third photo was a black and white still from Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Elsa acted as a “wolf woman” who was a former lover of Chris’ character.

The lovebirds began dating in early 2010, and they married in a quiet ceremony in December of that year.

Together with their children, they now live in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head, near the famous enclave of Byron Bay.

Older brother Luke laughed with the boys as he took a break from the surf

The brothers grew up in Phillip Island and are all avid surfers