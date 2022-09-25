CHRIS FOY: Sam Simmonds won’t be the last high-profile name to say au revoir to the Premiership

Sam Simmonds is coming to Montpellier next summer and best of luck to him. He is sure to be a big hit in France, as Zach Mercer has been – and more English talent will follow him across the channel.

The era of players deciding en masse to stay in the Premier League in the hope of trial call-ups is surely coming to an end, not just for financial reasons, but for lifestyle considerations and pure sportsmanship. The Gallic game thrives while the problems pile up here, so that an exodus is increasingly inevitable.

At 27, Simmonds can see that the England No.8 shirt is likely to elude him. Billy Vunipola’s performances in Australia were a reminder of his credentials. With Mercer back at Gloucester and Alex Dombrandt marginally ahead of the pecking order, Devonian have decided a change is in order.

On firm pitches in the Top 14, against French club sides full of heavy forward units, Simmonds will be able to showcase his blistering pace and finishing class in elite company. It remains to be seen whether the move will leave him ineligible for World Cup selection, but the entire RFU policy against selecting overseas-based players is bound to come under renewed pressure.

With the salary cap reduced and clubs here struggling, several leading lights will weigh up offers from France and if a number of them migrate, whoever takes over from Eddie Jones will have the opportunity to pick his best possible team. It could challenge rugby’s entire culture of protectionism – and not before time.

The game is too rigid and limited as unions try to prevent stars from defecting to other countries. England or Wales or Ireland might just benefit from having a handful of experienced players based in the Top 14 to provide a different perspective, but the emphasis is always on precious preparation time.

To allow more freedom of movement, one solution would be for World Rugby to improve Regulation 9, which governs player releases, by ensuring it serves both unions and clubs. Ring-fence Test windows properly – strictly speaking – but make sure they are controlled properly and then you also limit the extra gatherings that the richer countries can make.

Level the playing field by giving all international teams a week in camp before matches. That way, people like England and New Zealand would have to gel with the same urgency as e.g. Samoa or Georgia or the United States. Players could have agreed rest periods before or after trial duty, or be given preparatory homework, but the ‘gardens’ would only be allowed to assemble when the ‘gardens’ do so.

Such a system will increase the opportunities for players to have the freedom to play where they want. Protectionism doesn’t work. Let Simmonds and others spread their wings without fear of a door slamming behind them.

Eddie has to make decisions with the World Cup on the horizon

Eddie Jones names an England training squad on Monday morning ahead of a short camp next weekend as the hunt for any remaining World Cup-selected ‘bolters’ intensifies.

Having seen rookie backs Henry Arundell, Tommy Freeman and Will Joseph break through on the tour to Australia, the head coach may be tempted to assess alternative candidates beforehand.

Northampton lock Alex Coles is among those who could be in the frame, but there is a strong case to be made for the return of a familiar figure who may have assumed his Test career was over. Dan Cole maintained his powerful form for Leicester by leading a set-piece demolition of Saints on Saturday.

At 35, the prop is in good form and making more of an all-round impact than he did when he was England’s preeminent tighthead, earning 95 caps. Opting for a veteran over a young talent is often seen as a step backward, but the Tigers have shown the benefits of turning to seasoned hitters.

Cole should not be discounted because of age.

England’s women deserve better terms if they win the World Cup as predicted

As the England Women’s team begin their World Cup build-up in New Zealand this week, following a long-haul flight to Auckland in economy class, they should promise to make a statement by completing their quest for global success and choosing how to celebrate.

Simon Middleton’s tournament favorites have been well supported by the RFU, but they could push for better terms if, as predicted, they return home with the trophy.

Given British Airways’ sponsorship deal with the union at Twickenham, the Red Roses could have expected to travel in greater comfort – and they should be wary of commercial opportunists seeking images and reflected glory if they return as champions.

A stand out at Saracens

With so much doom and gloom in English rugby, it was heartening to visit Saracens’ improved StoneX Stadium last week on the day they unveiled a shiny new stand. It has been transformed from a dingy, outdated concrete relic into a towering new addition.

The high-spec facilities in the new stand include bar and lounge areas next to the tunnel, as well as huge, state-of-the-art changing rooms, physio and recovery rooms and separate management meeting rooms.

It is a truly high performance environment that is not a given across the Premiership as a whole. Frankly, when Bath visit Barnet, their players and staff will not want to leave and go back to the cramped confines of Rec.