Chloe Sims reunites with her daughter Madison, 17, at the airport after landing in LA

Made In Chelsea star Chloe Sims had an emotional Wednesday night as she reunited with her 17 year old daughter Madison after spending the past month filming in Los Angeles.

Chloe, 41, has been spending the past couple of months in LA as she and her sisters, Frankie, Demi, and brother Charlie are filming a new reality series in the star-studded city called House of Sims.

Chloe shared her sister Frankie’s video she posted on her Instagram Story, where it sees Chloe hugging her daughter Madison as they are reunited at the airport.

The mother and daughter duo seemed to be unintentionally matching as they both wore jogger sets with a puffer jacket. Madison went for a colourful approach, wearing a bright pink set with a pink puffer jacket and black and white converse. She finished the look with a light grey Michael Kors bag.

Meanwhile, Chloe went for a monochrome approach as she wore a white jogger set from Essentials with matching white sneakers and a black puffer jacket.

Chloe also showed off the sign they had made for her daughter that said: “Welcome to LA Madison! We love you!”

The reunited family headed back to where they were staying, where Chloe and her sisters had set up a buffet of sweets and snacks, as wells as lots of presents for Madison – with everything matching in different shades of pink.

“Why are we so cute?” Frankie wrote as she showed off the table of snacks.

They ended the night with a McDonald’s buffet, including burgers, chicken nuggets, chips and drinks as well as a big selections of dipping sauces.

Along with her sisters Demi and Frankie and brother Charlie and his fiancée Georgia Shults, Chloe and family are bidding to become the ‘UK Kardashians’ with their own reality TV programme entitled House Of Sims.

And as the stars’ new lives in America have been filmed 24/7 over the past few weeks, Frankie and Demi are toying with the idea of relocating to the US full-time.

Speaking on the “What we don’t post” podcast, Made in Chelsea favourite Tiffany Watson, 28, asked the duo: “Are you going to move to LA?”

Demi replied: “Yeah, we want to move there really. We’re going to film there for a month, and then me and Frankie are going to get an apartment out there.”

Frankie added: “We’re bringing like four suitcases, so we’re half moving, but half of our stuff [will be] here. But we’re just flexible really aren’t we? If we get out there and we like it, we’re going to stay, and get an apartment. But if we don’t like it, we can always come back.”

The Essex family have been filming the show already, and they said it is set to air around the end of January, the beginning of February.

