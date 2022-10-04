China’s difficult choices as export growth slows

The writer is a professor of finance at Peking University and senior associate at the Carnegie China Center

China’s export growth has provided the bright spot in an otherwise bleak economic performance this year as the country heads for the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress this month.

Industrial production rose a relatively weak 3.6 percent in the first eight months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, while overall consumption stagnated and retail sales rose by just 0.5 percent. By contrast, exports grew by no less than 14.2 percent and the Chinese trade surplus shot up by 57.7 percent.

However, economists are concerned that China has reached the end of this period of rapid export growth, posing difficult policy choices for Beijing. Container shipping costs are much lower for the coming months, which could signal a contraction in exports as US and European consumers – struggling with weak economies – cut imports ahead of the all-important Christmas season.

Unfortunately, the growing importance of exports will magnify the impact on the Chinese economy of a sharp slowdown in growth. Like any country that saves more than it invests, China has trade surpluses to absorb its excess production.

This means that any contraction in the trade surplus must necessarily be offset by a narrowing of the gap between domestic savings and investment. This, in turn, requires Chinese investment to rise or domestic savings to fall.

There are a limited number of ways in which both can happen. An undesirable way in which China’s savings can fall is through a rise in domestic unemployment. Because Chinese manufacturers export less, they can cut production and lay off workers. Unemployed workers have a negative savings rate, making this one of the ways to offset a shrinking trade surplus.

There are other ways. All revenue is saved or consumed, so an increase in domestic consumption would also reduce Chinese savings and allow local manufacturers to shift sales from exports to domestic consumption.

However, there are only two ways to increase consumption. One is the expansion of household indebtedness, which the Chinese financial authorities are trying to discourage. The other requires a major redistribution of income to ordinary households, something Beijing has been trying to do for more than a decade but has so far found politically too difficult.

But if savings don’t fall as consumption rises, the only way Beijing can prevent savings from falling, even though unemployment is rising, is to increase investment. This also causes problems.

The best form of new investment, an increase in private sector investment in manufacturing and distribution capacity, is a highly unlikely response by private companies to slower export growth. On the contrary, they are likely to cut investment as exports decline.

In that case, any increase in investment must be driven by an expansion of public investment, which mainly means more spending on infrastructure. In fact, this is already happening as Beijing tries to curb a contraction in the real estate sector. But given China’s already excessive infrastructure spending, many economists worry that it will simply lead to even more unnecessary projects than China already has and, with it, a rapidly deteriorating debt burden.

Unfortunately, these are literally the only ways China can offset a contraction in its trade surplus. There are no other options. Beijing is likely to view rising unemployment as the greater evil, and it won’t be able to boost domestic consumption soon enough, except through an unwanted rise in household debt. Beijing will therefore most likely respond to a contraction in the trade surplus with increased public investment in infrastructure.

This underscores how vulnerable the Chinese economy is to external events, with export success largely the opposite of sluggish domestic demand. The bad news is that Beijing could respond to weaker foreign demand for Chinese imports by taking further steps to support its all-important export sector.

These necessarily include explicit or implicit subsidies to industry at the expense of the household sector, so are likely to further weaken domestic demand as China’s over-reliance on exports and government investment escalates. The good news is that pressured exports could force Beijing into the difficult adjustment to greater domestic consumption that it has long delayed.