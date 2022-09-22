Childminder who told Meghan Markle ‘you are so beautiful’ denies claims she was planted by PR team

A daycare worker who told Meghan Markle she was ‘so beautiful’ outside Windsor Castle has denied online claims she was planted by the Duchess of Sussex’s PR team.

Isabelle Charters, 25, was with her father, brother and boyfriend waiting with other mourners on the Long Walk in Windsor last Tuesday, September 13, when she spoke to Ms Markle.

She filmed a video as Prince Harry and Meghan arrived, showing the girl next to her in the crowd, Amelka Zak, 14, giving Meghan a hug.

Ms Charters then tells Meghan: ‘Oh my god. You are literally so beautiful.’

But she has been left shocked after being accused on social media of being paid by Meghan Markle’s PR team to be there.

Some said she was planted in the exact spot so her team could find her.

Others also said Ms Charters and Meghan were old friends from the Invictus Games.

She was also falsely accused of being Amelka’s mother.

Ms Charters filmed the moment Meghan approached her and Amelka and posted it on TikTok, where it has been viewed 30 million times.

She said: ‘Many of you may have seen the viral video doing the rounds at the moment.

‘That I posed of myself and the girl standing next to me and had an interaction with Meghan.

‘This interaction was really up close and personal. The girl next to me ended up hugging Meghan and a lot of fake stories have arisen from this video.’

Candidate Ms Charters – who most recently worked as a daycare worker – added: ‘I’m just here to clear it all up.

‘I’m the girl in the denim jacket next to the girl hugging Meghan.

“I’m the girl who says, ‘Oh my god.’ You are literally so beautiful”

‘Now for context. I’ve actually lived in Windsor all my life. I was out in Windsor that day with my dad, my brother and my girlfriend.

‘This may shock you, but the girl next to me who ended up hugging Meghan, I have never met in my life.

‘I have no relationship with this girl. I am not connected to her. We were right next to each other in the crowd by chance. We were total strangers’.

She added: ‘But we ended up bonding over the fact that we were both really happy to see Meghan.

‘Initially we didn’t know she was going to be there. It was just William and Kate at first.

“So when they said Meghan and Harry were coming, I think out of the people around us, we were the two most excited about it.”

She added: ‘So this is where it gets crazy. I’ve seen videos and articles saying I’m this girl’s mother saying Meghan’s PR team paid for me to be there.

“I was planted in the place that I knew Meghan from before from the Invictus Games.”

She also said a body language expert said she looked like an actor

“So at the end of the day, I wanted to show that the experience and interaction we had with Meghan was really lovely and real,” she said.

‘And she was so kind to us, even though it was short, it was really sweet and don’t believe everything you read on the internet.’

Amelka told CNN that she had wanted to share a hug to show the royal that she was still liked by the British.

She said: ‘We were just waiting for her to come and she came close to me and asked what my name was and how my day was, how long I was waiting.

And I asked her if I could have a hug and she hugged me back. It was quite an amazing moment. I’m still shaking now.’

The startled teenager said she wanted to welcome the American after ‘everything that’s happened’.

‘Everyone was kind of cheering me on and I felt like I kind of needed it because I look up to her in some way and it felt like the right thing to do.’

Explaining that she would enjoy seeing the princes reunited, she said: ‘It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Megan and Harry together.

“And that was fine, but I just wanted to show her that she’s welcome here. And wanted to hug her after everything that’s happened, really, now.’

An accuser – called Genevieve – posted a photo of Ms Charters and one of a similar woman from the Invictus Games.

She said, ‘Can someone help me understand this? Same woman, yet it was made to look spontaneous.

‘How would they have known Meghan Markle was there when it was impromptu?

‘On the walk it was her daughter who hugged Meghan Markle and she told her ‘you’re so beautiful’.

‘So this was clearly set up.’

Another social media user – called Cary – added: ‘And she wasn’t a plant like Miss Amelka.’ She then asked how much the couple were paid by Harry and Meghan.