Cher, 76, cuts a chic figure in a cream jacket and a baker boy hat

Cher cut a chic figure on Tuesday when she stepped out in Paris after fashion week,

The singer, 76, wore a cream coat, patterned baker’s cap and futuristic shades for her outing.

She paired this with a black jacket and slouchy pants.

For even more glamour, she wore platform shoes and carried a stylish bag.

The star wore a radiant palette of makeup as she walked down the street.

The star was stunned at Paris Fashion Week during her stay in Europe.

This comes after Cher revealed she’s interested in casting a newcomer to portray her in Universal’s upcoming biopic about her meteoric rise to superstardom.

Speaking about the casting, the singer revealed that she is excited about the possibility of finding an unknown to star in the film.

“We talked about it yesterday, and we’re just trying to think about it” [actors],’ she said to Variety. ‘I said, ‘I don’t think we know her yet.’

“I know the people, so I’m sure they’ll listen to what I have to say. But it doesn’t mean I’m getting the final version,” Cher said of not wanting an established actress to bring her life to the screen.

She also spoke about her own acting career, admitting that she initially turned down her lead role in Mamma Mia’s sequel as Meryl Streep’s mother.

However, her former manager and then-Universal boss Ron Meyer intervened, telling her, “You do Mamma Mia 2 and then ‘hanged’ her.

Before shooting, she told the outlet that she was “scared” and confessed to being “not one of those very confident people.”

In May 2021, Cher announced via Twitter that Universal would be behind the upcoming biopic.