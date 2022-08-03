Chelsea closing in on a £50m deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella in blow to Manchester City

Chelsea strike a deal of more than £50million for Marc Cucurella after further talks with Brighton on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old has already agreed to join the Stamford Bridge club and is waiting for the go-ahead once details of the fee and payment have been approved by Brighton’s owners.

Cucurella had made a transfer request last week after seeing Manchester City thwarted in their efforts to sign him for less than £40 million.

He is convinced of Chelsea’s project under Thomas Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly

It was believed that the former Barcelona academy graduate only wanted to work with Pep Guardiola, but he is convinced of Chelsea’s project under Thomas Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly.

For their part, Brighton are discussing a separate deal for Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, 19, who impressed on loan at Huddersfield last season and has expressed interest in Angelino, the former RB Leipzig fullback, Manchester City.

Chelsea have had a chaotic couple of weeks to bolster Tuchel’s defensive options, but the addition of Cucurella, last season’s Brighton’s Player of the Year, will spell a major coup.

The arrival of Cucurella will pave the way for Malang Sarr to move to Monaco on loan with an option to buy for around £10million.

Chelsea are looking to add at least one more centre-back, while they have also inquired about Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters and Denzel Dumfries at Inter Milan. Chelsea have also made two offers for young Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was put forward as an option in Chelsea’s proposal for Leicester’s Wesley Fofana, will not leave.

The Blues have offers from Barcelona for Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, while Lazio are looking to sign Emerson Palmieri. Italy’s Spezia is also pushing for Wales international Ethan Ampadu.

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina’s £12million signing to a six-year contract was confirmed last night. The 18-year-old will return to Chicago on loan, while Chelsea have also signed a £20m deal for Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old, who had turned down a new contract with Villa and reportedly asked for a £100,000-a-week deal, will be in London today for his medical treatment.

AC Milan had offered £3million for the England U19 international before Chelsea agreed to Villa’s asking price. He has agreed a six-year contract.