Chelsea Clinton removed Kanye West from her playlist because of how he has treated Kim Kardashian

Chelsea Clinton revealed that she has removed all of Kanye West’s music from her playlists because of his behavior towards Kim Kardashian and other women.

The former first daughter, 42, shared that the way the Donda rapper, 45, has treated his ex-wife, 41, and talked about other women is “unreasonable” to her.

Clinton made the revelations in an interview with mother Hillary, 74, for their EW digital cover story, promoting Gutsy, the new Apple TV+ documentary series they host together.

The avid marathoner explained that although hip-hop is her favorite genre when exercising, she had to erase Kanye’s music from her running track list.

“I’ve had to let go of Kanye because it’s just, I can’t do it. Just the way he’s treated Kim Kardashian, the way he’s talked about women, is unscrupulous to me,” she said.

“That was one of my favorite running music. And I’ve removed it from my music library,” added the only child of former US President Bill Clinton, 76, and the 2016 presidential candidate.

However, Clinton adores Kanye’s ex-wife, who guest-stars on Gutsy—which revolves around brave women making positive change in the world—which premieres on Apple TV+ on September 9.

“I have long admired Kim’s commitment to criminal justice reform,” she said, adding, “I knew she was persistently committed to these issues and to individual inmates’ efforts to reduce their sentences or increase their to fully commute the punishment.’

“But to hear her talk about how this is such an important part of her identity, about how she feels about her role as a celebrity, about how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it can be harmful… I was really impressed with how important not only this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is,” Chelsea gushed.

Kanye and Kim have been involved in contentious divorce proceedings since February 2021, involving several public disputes regarding her now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, as well as their co-parenting differences.

Kardashian doesn’t seem to have any desire to delay the couple’s split, but her ex has shared several times publicly that he hopes to win her back.

Kim has even filed documents claiming that Kanye’s social media posts are full of “misinformation” and that his attacks on her and Davidson have caused her “emotional problems.”

West previously admitted that his behavior after the collapse of his marriage to his wife of nearly seven years, and the mother of their four children, may have been just as “intimidating” as he cyberbullied Davidson in multiple online attacks.

In a most recent example, the musician shared a shocking sham front page of the New York Times with the headline “SKETE DAVIDSON DEATH AT 28 AGE” after Kim and the comedian broke up after a nine-month relationship.

Clinton’s mother had also been mentioned in some of his past rants, such as calling Pete “Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend” because he once had a tattoo of his “hero” Hillary on his calf.

Davidson decided to see a therapist for “trauma therapy” earlier this month, following Ye’s continued online harassment about his relationship with Kim.